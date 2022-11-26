Are you drinking too much water every day? Here's what new research says

Headlines

Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Pro, Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max bookings begin today: How to book in India

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Apple iPhone 13 Mini, Magsafe charger and other products killed after iPhone 15 launch, check list

Shah Rukh Khan wins the internet as he wishes speedy recovery to female fan dancing to Chaleya in hospital - Watch

Hyderabad: Man beaten to death over extra curd request in biryani

Congress MLA Mamman Khan named accused in Nuh violence case, 'ample evidence' against him

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Pro, Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max bookings begin today: How to book in India

Shah Rukh Khan wins the internet as he wishes speedy recovery to female fan dancing to Chaleya in hospital - Watch

Hyderabad: Man beaten to death over extra curd request in biryani

8 most expensive television shows 

10 gluten-free foods to add in your diet

6 times Tamannaah Bhatia left her fans mesmerised with viral photos

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series | Asia Cup 2023

'Bambai Meri Jaan': Father-son conflict focus of Amazon Prime's Indian crime show

Record Alert! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma become fastest pair to complete 5000 ODI runs | Asia Cup 2023

Shah Rukh Khan wins the internet as he wishes speedy recovery to female fan dancing to Chaleya in hospital - Watch

KBC 15: Can you answer this Rs 1 crore question about atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima that stumped Shubham Gangrade?

Watch: Sanjay Dutt reunites with Arshad Warsi, director Rajkumar Hirani; fans wonder if Munna Bhai 3 is happening

HomeHealth

Health

Are you drinking too much water every day? Here's what new research says

New research has found that the recommended eight glasses of water a day may be too much.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

We all have grown up listening that drinking water has many benefits and we should at least drink 8 glasses of water per day. But, the study says that 8 glasses of water may be too much for a day and, one does not need it in order to have great skin or a clean system.

New research has found that the recommended eight glasses of water a day may be too much.

Scientists from the University of Aberdeen discovered the recommended intake of two litres of water a day was often more than people needed.

Given around half of the daily intake of water comes from food, scientists estimate people only really need about 1.5 to 1.8 litres per day.

Publishing their findings in Science, researchers estimate we only really need about 1.5 to 1.8 litres a day, when considering that about half of our daily intake of water comes from food.

Previous research in this area depended on surveys of small samples of people, but scientists have now collaborated across the world to measure water turnover using a stable isotope technique.

They looked at 5,604 people aged between eight days and 96 years old, from 23 different countries.

Research involved people drinking a glass of water in which some of the hydrogen molecules were replaced by a stable isotope of the element called deuterium, which is found naturally in the human body and is completely harmless.

The rate of elimination of the extra deuterium reveals how quickly water in the body is being turned over.

Those living in hot and humid environments and at high altitudes, as well as athletes and pregnant and breastfeeding women, need more water as the research showed water turnover is higher among them.

Energy expenditure is the biggest factor in water turnover, with the highest values observed in men aged between 20 and 35, who turned over an average of 4.2 litres a day.

This decreased with age, averaging 2.5 litres a day for men in their 90s.

Women aged between 20 and 40 averaged a turnover of 3.3 litres, which also declined to 2.5 litres by the age of 90.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    I have not quit politics, will contest next election: Uma Bharti

    PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Check hourly Colombo weather forecast for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match

    Ashwin praises KL Rahul's remarkable comeback and middle-order mastery in Asia Cup 2023

    NEET 2024: Chemistry preparation and study tips for NEET entrance exam

    Lost your house registry? Here's what you need to do to protect you property

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

    69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

    Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

    Five most mysterious temples of India

    In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE