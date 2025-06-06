Myocardial infarction, i.e. heart attack, can happen at any time of the day, but many researchers and heart doctors say that heart attacks in the morning can be more serious and fatal.

Heart disease has become the biggest cause of death worldwide today, and India is also not untouched by it. Lifestyle problems such as stress, lack of physical activity, unhealthy eating habits, obesity and smoking among the youth are increasing the risk of heart diseases.

1 Role of the body's biological clock

Our body works according to a natural biological clock, which is called a circadian rhythm. This clock controls many functions of our body, such as hormone levels, blood pressure and heartbeat.

Scientists have found that the level of cortisol hormone is highest in the body between 6 am and 12 noon, which increases blood pressure and puts pressure on the arteries. This increases the heart's need for oxygen. If the arteries are already narrow, then the risk of a heart attack becomes very high.

2 Blood thickens

The thickness of blood, i.e. viscosity, increases in the morning. This gives the blood a tendency to form clots. If fatty deposits are already present in the arteries and a clot forms on top of it, then the flow of blood is obstructed and the heart stops getting oxygen, which is the direct cause of a heart attack.

3 Platelet activity increases

In the morning, platelets, i.e. the cells that form blood clots, become more active in our body. This is a normal biological process, but for people who already have plaque (a layer of fat or cholesterol) deposited in their arteries, this condition can be dangerous.

The increased activity of platelets increases the chances of blood clots. If this clot forms in an already narrowed or partially blocked artery, it can cause a complete blockage. This stops the heart from getting oxygen, which directly causes a heart attack. This is why heart attacks in the morning can prove to be fatal.

4 Ignoring the symptoms

People try to ignore or misunderstand the symptoms of a heart attack in the morning. Symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain or discomfort are often dismissed as normal or associated with issues such as indigestion, gas or stiffness in the body after sleep.

As a result, people delay seeking medical help, believing that the discomfort will go away on its own. However, this can prove to be life-threatening. As a result, it is important not to ignore early but important signs as they can cause serious damage or even sudden cardiac death.

How to prevent a heart attack in the morning

1. Do not wake up in a hurry

Wake up slowly. Do not jump out of bed suddenly. Get up slowly, stretch yourself slowly. Give your body time to adjust. This prevents a sudden increase in blood pressure.

2. Drink water

First of all, hydrate. Drink a glass of water after waking up. This helps thin the blood, which reduces the risk of clots that can block the heart arteries.

3. Avoid intense exercise

Avoid intense activity in the morning. Exercising immediately after waking up can put pressure on the heart. Opt for light stretching or a walk. If you exercise, warm up well.

4 Keep getting health checkups

Manage chronic conditions. Control blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol through regular checkups, medication and a healthy lifestyle. These are the major risk factors for a heart attack in the morning.

5. Healthy sleep

Get good sleep. Poor sleep can disrupt the body's internal clock and increase morning stress hormone levels. Aim for 7-8 hours of restful sleep per day.

6 Be alert to symptoms

Chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness or discomfort in the left arm in the morning should not be ignored. Seek immediate medical help.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. DNA India does not claim responsibility for this information.

