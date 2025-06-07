Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that adding pickles to your diet helps improve gut health and reduces vitamin B12 deficiency.

There is hardly anyone who doesn't enjoy eating pickles. Pickles come in a wide variety made from fruits and vegetables and such as mango, lemon, red chilli, green chilli, garlic, ginger and more. They are usually prepared with oil, salt, spices like turmeric, red chilli powder and cumin, kalonji and fennel seeds. But is eating pickles good for your health?

Let's know more about its benefits:

1. Improves digestion and immunity

Salt and oil are essential components of pickles. When prepared at home, they help promote gut-friendly bacteria. A healthy gut supports digestion, stronger immunity and overall better health.

2. Pickles do not cause high blood pressure

Although pickles are high in sodium, homemade pickles consumed in moderation are safe, even for people with high blood pressure.

3. Great healthy gut anemia

Pickles are a powerhouse of minerals, vitamins and gut-friendly bacteria. Consuming 1-2 tablespoons of pickles daily may help reduce bloating, vitamin D deficiency, Vitamin B12 deficiency and anaemia.

4. Improves overall health

Homemade pickles made using oils like peanut, mustard, sesame, or gingelly oil are beneficial for your health. Choose the oil based on your region and tradition for better taste.