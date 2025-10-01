Are PCOS and PCOD same? Know the difference, symptoms, and treatment options

In 1935, Stein and Leventhal first identified polycystic ovaries as a common cause of irregular menstrual cycles in women seeking fertility treatment.

Are PCOS and PCOD the same? Women experience many changes throughout their lives. This can be due to fluctuations in hormonal levels, the formation of cysts, a decrease in ovarian reserve, or a decline in fertility with age. Indeed, they face many health problems related to their ovaries, and the most common of these conditions is polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) or polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD). People often confuse these two conditions. However, PCOD is an older term for PCOS.

In 1935, Stein and Leventhal first identified polycystic ovaries as a common cause of irregular menstrual cycles in women seeking fertility treatment. This condition was initially called polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD). However, a larger group of women were found to have symptoms of androgen excess, such as hirsutism, acne, and oily skin. Many women also had insulin resistance, high blood insulin levels, and high cholesterol levels. Because this condition involved multiple systems, it was named Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS).

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS)

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is the most common endocrine disorder affecting women of reproductive age. According to industry experts, the prevalence of PCOS is approximately 4–18% worldwide. In fact, South Asian women are more affected. In India, the prevalence is approximately 3.7–22.5%.

The exact cause of PCOS is uncertain, although evidence of genetic factors is increasing. High levels of luteinizing hormone (LH), a hormone released by the pituitary gland that plays a key role in the menstrual cycle and fertility, are associated with high levels of LH, which stimulates the production of excess androgens (male hormones).

PCOS is not just a hormonal disorder. It is also associated with metabolic (insulin resistance), cardiovascular, skin, and psychological conditions. These can have long-term effects on a woman's overall health. In severe cases, PCOS significantly contributes to infertility. In fact, 92–95% of women who visit fertility clinics have this condition. It is a common belief that PCOS is more prevalent in obese women than in lean ones. However, it can also affect up to 5% of lean women.

The clinical symptoms of PCOS, in addition to the biochemical disturbances, vary between individuals. Common symptoms include irregular menstrual cycles, anovulation (the ovaries fail to release an egg), weight gain (overweight or obesity), hyperandrogenism (acne, hirsutism or excessive facial and body hair, alopecia or hair loss, acanthosis nigra or dark discolouration of the skin folds), diabetes and infertility due to insulin resistance. Dyslipidemia or elevated cholesterol levels are also clinical symptoms.

PCOS is diagnosed based on clinical symptoms, ultrasound findings, and hormonal levels. Ultrasound is the standard for diagnosing PCOS. An ultrasound examination of the ovaries reveals multiple small cysts (water-filled cavities) measuring 2-10 mm on the edge of the ovary. This condition is therefore called polycystic ovarian syndrome. In reality, these are immature follicles or eggs in the ovaries, not cysts.

However, another type may occur where polycystic ovaries are detected on ultrasound without any clinical symptoms, biochemical markers, or signs of metabolic syndrome. These women may have no symptoms and be completely normal.

What are the symptoms of PCOS?

Acne or oily skin

Missing or irregular periods

Enlarged ovaries

Weight gain

Excess body hair

Male pattern baldness

Thinning hair

Infertility

Management of PCOS and PCOD

Management of PCOS depends on clinical symptoms, the severity of the syndrome, and the woman's expectations and aspirations for fertility. There is no "one-size-fits-all" treatment for PCOS.

Adopting a healthy lifestyle

Lifestyle changes, including a nutritious diet, good physical activity, and at least 10% weight loss (for overweight and obese women), are common recommendations for all PCOS women.

Regulating the menstrual cycle

Menstrual regulation in women with irregular menstrual cycles can be achieved with hormonal medications, whether progesterone alone or a combination of estrogen and progesterone. Combination. Sometimes, women can also achieve regular menstrual cycles by losing weight.

Dealing with Infertility

On the other hand, infertility management requires a thorough evaluation of women. Depending on the severity of infertility and other associated conditions, women may require ovulation induction (medications to stimulate egg development and release), ovarian drilling, or a surgical procedure called IVF. Adjunctive medications such as inositol, melatonin, arginine, leucine, and co-enzyme Q can also be tried.

Managing Insulin Levels

Insulin resistance can be treated specifically with metformin, an insulin-sensitising medication. Metformin can also be used as an adjunct medication in treating infertility. It may also prevent gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM).

