When trying to lose weight, managing calorie intake is crucial. While nuts and seeds, including almonds, cashews, chia seeds, and flaxseeds, are packed with essential nutrients, their high fat content makes them calorie-dense. This can make it challenging for those aiming to shed extra kilos.

Certified fitness and nutrition coach Raj Ganpath recently highlighted key considerations when consuming nuts and seeds, especially for those with weight loss goals. While they offer numerous health benefits, they are predominantly a source of fat rather than protein or fibre.

Nuts and seeds are rich in micronutrients like vitamins and minerals, as well as macronutrients such as fats, proteins, and carbohydrates. Despite their nutritional value, their fat content is significantly higher than protein and carbs, making them more of a fat source than a protein or fibre source.

High-Calorie Content

Due to their high fat content, nuts and seeds are calorie-dense. Even a small quantity can contribute significantly to daily calorie intake. This makes them beneficial for some dietary goals but potentially challenging for those trying to lose weight.

Should You Include Nuts and Seeds in Your Diet?

The suitability of nuts and seeds depends on individual dietary goals:

For weight gain: They are an excellent addition due to their high-calorie and nutrient content.

For weight maintenance: They can be included in moderation, but portion control is essential.

For weight loss: While they contain beneficial nutrients, their calorie density can hinder weight loss efforts if not consumed in limited amounts.

Alternative Options

If consuming chia or flaxseeds mainly for fibre, psyllium husk is a better alternative. Similarly, nuts and seeds are not the most efficient protein sources, as they contain significantly more calories from fat than protein.

