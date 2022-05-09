Are emerging Omicron variants cause for concern? Here’s what experts say

File Photo

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has become a cause of significant concern for all of us. The variant has changed our ways of dealing with the pandemic even as cases consistently rise. The emerging sub-variants, including BA.2, BA.4 and now BA.5, have increased the possibility of re-infection too.

Why are we seeing multiple forms of Omicron?

All viruses, including the Covid-19 virus, have a general tendency to mutate. While most mutations don’t have much effect on a person’s ability to infect another, but when a virus mutates several times, it is considered to be of a different pedigree.

A virus pedigree isn’t considered to have a form unless it has made various mutations. This is the BA genealogy, which is described as the Omicron variant by the World Health Organisation.

As the Omicron variant spreads and develops mutations of its own, various sub-forms come into existence. Before omicron, we have seen sub-formats of the Delta variant too.

Are sub-variants problematic?

The Omicron sub-formats have been known to re-infect people. Even those who have received both jabs of the Covid-19 vaccine have contracted the Omicron variant. Thus, leading to a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

As per recent studies, the third dose of the anti-Covid vaccine is most effective in preventing Omicron.

While you might think the virus is mutating so fast, the mutation process is actually quite slow.

Let us tell you that mutation is not the only way a virus can lead to sub-formats. The XE form of Omicron is considered as recombination or a hybrid which occurs when a person contracts both the BA.1 and BA.2 variant.

What will the future unfold?

The spread of the virus will continue. New mutations will develop, and recombination may also come into existence. Scientists will then have to monitor every new mutation to understand the behaviour of the virus and its overall impact on the person it will infect.