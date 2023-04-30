Are cranberries helpful in curing urinary tract infections?

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is one of the common health problems in women, which affects the urinary tract or part of the urinary system. Although the problem of UTI occurs in both men and women, but mostly it mainly occurs in women. Due to which one may have to face problems like pain, burning, swelling, frequent urination and foul smell from the vagina while urinating in the urine track.

The problem of UTI can mostly be due to lack of cleanliness, during periods, due to physical relations and wearing wet and dirty clothes. By the way, doctors usually recommend fluid intake, drinking more water and antibiotics to avoid urinary tract infection (UTI). But if you want, you can deal with the problem of UTI with the help of some home remedies. As:

Consume 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in 1 glass of water or 1 cup of tea on an empty stomach.

You can consume 1 glass of aloe vera juice or apply aloe vera gel on the affected area.

Mixing 2-4 drops of caraway oil in a glass of water and drinking it can also prove to be helpful in the problem of UTI.

Cranberry juice is helpful in dealing with the problem of UTI

Cranberry juice can prove to be very helpful in dealing with the problem of UTI and getting rid of it. This is a well-known remedy, which is loaded with many health benefits ranging from treating UTI. Cranberry juice is helpful in treating UTIs with digestive problems as it contains vitamin C, antioxidants and salicylic acid. Apart from this, it contains proanthocyanidins, which inhibit bacteria on the bladder wall. A study has also found that cranberry helps in fighting UTI infection because the beneficial substances present in it reach the urinary tract and prevent the accumulation of bacteria present inside.

How to use cranberry in UTI

You can consume cranberry juice, which you can make at home or buy from the store. You can consume about 50 ml of cranberry juice daily, which can be helpful in preventing UTI infection. However, the dosage may vary depending on the health condition of the patients.