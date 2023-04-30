Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth
topStoriesenglish

Are cranberries helpful in curing urinary tract infections?

Cranberry juice can prove to be very helpful in dealing with the problem of UTI and getting rid of it. This is a well-known remedy, which is loaded with many health benefits ranging from treating UTI.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

Are cranberries helpful in curing urinary tract infections?
Are cranberries helpful in curing urinary tract infections?

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is one of the common health problems in women, which affects the urinary tract or part of the urinary system. Although the problem of UTI occurs in both men and women, but mostly it mainly occurs in women. Due to which one may have to face problems like pain, burning, swelling, frequent urination and foul smell from the vagina while urinating in the urine track.

The problem of UTI can mostly be due to lack of cleanliness, during periods, due to physical relations and wearing wet and dirty clothes. By the way, doctors usually recommend fluid intake, drinking more water and antibiotics to avoid urinary tract infection (UTI). But if you want, you can deal with the problem of UTI with the help of some home remedies. As:

  • Consume 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in 1 glass of water or 1 cup of tea on an empty stomach.
  • You can consume 1 glass of aloe vera juice or apply aloe vera gel on the affected area.
  • Mixing 2-4 drops of caraway oil in a glass of water and drinking it can also prove to be helpful in the problem of UTI.

Cranberry juice is helpful in dealing with the problem of UTI 

Cranberry juice can prove to be very helpful in dealing with the problem of UTI and getting rid of it. This is a well-known remedy, which is loaded with many health benefits ranging from treating UTI. Cranberry juice is helpful in treating UTIs with digestive problems as it contains vitamin C, antioxidants and salicylic acid. Apart from this, it contains proanthocyanidins, which inhibit bacteria on the bladder wall. A study has also found that cranberry helps in fighting UTI infection because the beneficial substances present in it reach the urinary tract and prevent the accumulation of bacteria present inside.

How to use cranberry in UTI

You can consume cranberry juice, which you can make at home or buy from the store. You can consume about 50 ml of cranberry juice daily, which can be helpful in preventing UTI infection. However, the dosage may vary depending on the health condition of the patients.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Sunny Leone, Rekha, Nora Fatehi look their stylish best at Citadel premiere in Mumbai
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Team India celebrate Holi ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad
Streaming This Week: Selfiee, Tooth Pari, Suga Road to D-Day, OTT titles to binge-watch this weekend
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NCERT Recruitment 2023: Apply for 347 non-academic posts at ncert.nic.in, check official notification
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.