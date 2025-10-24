FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HEALTH

Apple cider vinegar: 5 benefits, risks, tips to use it safely for better health

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) boosts digestion, blood sugar control, weight management, heart health, and fights germs naturally. Diluting ACV and limiting intake helps enjoy benefits safely while preventing tooth and stomach issues.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 06:26 PM IST

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) has been celebrated for centuries as a natural remedy for various health concerns. ACV is now a mainstay in many wellness regimens, helping with everything from weight management to better digestion.  But even with its possible advantages, misuse can result in health problems. Making the most of this well-liked ingredient requires an understanding of its benefits, risks, and safe usage.

Here are 5 benefits of apple cider vinegar:

1. Supports digestion: 

Acetic acid, which is found in ACV, can help raise stomach acid levels, enhancing nutrient absorption and digestion.  Additionally, some people find that it supports a healthy gut microbiome and lessens bloating.

2. Helps manage blood sugar:

It may help diabetics by lowering blood sugar levels after meals.  Additionally, it helps those who have type 2 diabetes or are attempting to keep their blood sugar levels stable.

3. Aids weight management:

When paired with a healthy diet and regular exercise, ACV may help decrease appetite and increase feelings of fullness, promoting weight management.

4. Promotes heart health:

Reduced triglyceride and cholesterol levels have been associated with ACV, which may help lower the risk of heart disease. Additionally, its antioxidant qualities might support cardiovascular health.

5. Natural antimicrobial properties: 

It helps fight germs, and ACV has natural antibacterial properties, which can help with minor skin problems and keep food safe.

What are the risks:

Because of its high acidity, apple cider vinegar can gradually erode tooth enamel if it is regularly consumed. This could eventually result in discolouration, increased tooth sensitivity, and an increased risk of cavities. In addition to irritating the throat and stomach lining, consuming undiluted apple cider vinegar can result in discomfort, heartburn, or nausea. Overconsumption of ACV over time may cause the body's potassium levels to drop, which can lead to cramps, irregular heartbeats, and muscle weakness.

Also read: Delhi's air quality crisis 2025: 5 Tips for preventive measures to protect your lungs

ACV should never be consumed on an empty stomach, should always be diluted in water before consumption, and should not exceed 1-2 tablespoons daily. Your teeth can be shielded from acid erosion by using a straw, and the risks can be further decreased by washing your mouth afterwards. By taking these safety measures, you can maximise the health benefits of apple cider vinegar and promote general well-being.

