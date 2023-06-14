Headlines

Health

Anusha Dandekar undergoes surgery for lump in ovary; know all about the condition

Ovarian lumps are abnormal growths that can form in the ovary. They can be benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous).

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

Anusha Dandekar is a well-known figure in the entertainment sector. Her life as an actor and former supermodel has always been scrutinised, and her followers want to know what she is up to. Following a recent health update, the stunning former model has astonished her followers.

Anusha revealed that she recently underwent surgery to remove lumps in her ovary. Taking to her social media page she wrote, “ust popping in to say hello…Quick story: went through a surgery for a lump in my ovary, the recovery has been pretty intense and also I’m really lucky all was okay… found a few more lumps while they were there, again super lucky everything Is great now…Just wanted to tell all the girls that are here reading this, to make sure you visit your Gynaecologist once a year without fail to stay ahead of your health and safety, I’ve been doing that since I was 17 and that’s how I can be so grateful I’m recovering well today.”

What is ovarian lumps?

Ovarian lumps are abnormal growths that can form in the ovary. They can be benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous). There are several types of ovarian lumps. The most common type is a functional cyst, which forms during the menstrual cycle and usually goes away on its own. Other types of ovarian lumps include dermoid cysts, endometriomas, and cystadenomas.

Causes

The causes of ovarian lumps are not fully understood, but there are several risk factors that can increase the likelihood of developing them. These risk factors include a family history of ovarian or breast cancer, age (ovarian lumps are more common in women over 50), and certain genetic mutations.

Symptoms

Symptoms of ovarian lumps can vary depending on the type of lump and whether it is benign or malignant. Some common symptoms include abdominal pain or swelling, bloating, difficulty eating or feeling full quickly, and changes in bowel or bladder habits. In some cases, there may be no symptoms at all.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, it is important to see a doctor. Your doctor may perform a pelvic exam, ultrasound, or other tests to determine the cause of your symptoms. If an ovarian lump is detected, your doctor may recommend further testing or treatment, depending on the type and size of the lump.

 

 

