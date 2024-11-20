Incorporating specific foods into your diet can help your body combat the effects of pollution naturally.

Delhi is grappling with severe air pollution, with the air quality index (AQI) plunging into hazardous levels. As residents face health challenges such as respiratory issues and weakened immunity, incorporating specific foods into your diet can help your body combat the effects of pollution naturally.

1. Broccoli and Leafy Greens

Broccoli, spinach, and kale are packed with antioxidants and sulforaphane, which help detoxify the lungs. These greens can reduce inflammation and improve the body’s ability to fight pollutants.

2. Citrus Fruits

Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that strengthens the immune system and protects against oxidative stress caused by pollutants.

3. Turmeric

Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric contains curcumin, which can help reduce inflammation in the airways. Adding turmeric to milk or food can provide significant relief.

4. Nuts and Seeds

Almonds, walnuts, and flaxseeds are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which can reduce inflammation and support lung health. These can be consumed as snacks or added to meals.

5. Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe respiratory passages and reduce irritation caused by pollutants. Ginger tea is an excellent way to incorporate it into your diet.

6. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that protects against respiratory damage. Consuming raw tomatoes in salads or juices can help neutralize free radicals.

7. Apples

The flavonoids and vitamins in apples are beneficial for lung function. Eating an apple daily can help build resistance against air pollution.

8. Garlic

Garlic contains allicin, a compound that enhances immunity and reduces inflammation. It is particularly effective in detoxifying the lungs.

9. Green Tea

Rich in polyphenols, green tea helps flush out toxins and boosts overall immunity. Drinking two cups a day can be beneficial during high pollution periods.

10. Jaggery

Jaggery is a natural detoxifier that aids in clearing pollutants from the lungs. Consuming it with warm water or as a sweetener can enhance respiratory health.