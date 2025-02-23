PCOS is a common hormonal disorder that affects many people with ovaries.

Anshula Kapoor often shares her health and wellness journey on Instagram. She has been open about her struggles with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) and recently shared some of her favourite food swaps that help her stay healthy without giving up on taste.

What is PCOS?

PCOS is a common hormonal disorder that affects many people with ovaries. It can cause irregular periods, weight gain, acne, hair growth, and difficulty managing blood sugar levels. While there is no cure, making healthy lifestyle changes, especially with food choices, can help manage symptoms.

Anshula has been dealing with PCOS for years and has learned that small food swaps can make a big difference. Here are some of her go-to alternatives:

1. Roasted Chickpeas Instead of Chips

For a crunchy and tasty snack, Anshula chooses roasted chickpeas. She makes them at home in different flavours and even uses them for chaat. Unlike regular chips, which are high in unhealthy fats, roasted chickpeas are packed with protein and fibre.

2. Bajra and Jowar Roti Instead of Wheat Roti

Anshula prefers bajra and jowar over wheat as they are rich in fibre and easier to digest. These grains help in better digestion and maintaining stable blood sugar levels, which is important for those with PCOS.

3. Unsweetened Greek Yoghurt Instead of Regular Dahi

Greek yoghurt is high in protein and keeps Anshula full for longer. It also contains probiotics, which support digestion and gut health.

4. Sorghum or Amaranth Bread Instead of Traditional Bread

For breakfast, Anshula opts for sorghum or amaranth bread instead of regular bread. These gluten-free options are loaded with nutrients and provide a healthy start to the day.

Also read: This magic ingredient will help reduce bloating, acidity and indigestion

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute professional medical advice. Always consult a doctor or nutritionist before making significant dietary changes.