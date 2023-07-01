Search icon
Another artificial sweetener to look out for amid WHO's impending Aspartame warning: Know what is it, its harmful effect

In a recent study, researchers from North Carolina State University found that the frequently used sweetener sucralose can release a genotoxic compound during digestion that may harm DNA.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 08:43 AM IST

Following the reports suggesting that Aspartame is "potentially cancer-causing for humans," another artificial sweetener is being examined because it may negatively impact DNA and the stomach. In a recent study, researchers from North Carolina State University found that the frequently used sweetener sucralose can release a genotoxic compound during digestion that may harm DNA.

The sweetener itself contains trace levels of the substance known as sucralose-6-acetate. According to Susan Schiffman, the study's senior author, "We found that sucrose-6-acetate is genetically toxic and that it successfully broke up DNA in cells that were subjected to the chemical."

The same team's earlier work had already discovered a number of fat-soluble substances generated in the stomach following sucralose intake. "We discovered that both sucralose and sucralose-6-acetate create 'leaky gut' when encountering gut epithelial tissues, the layer of tissue that covers your gut wall. In essence, they increase the gut's porosity.

An elevated intestinal leakage condition known as "leaky gut" might cause chemicals to enter the circulation instead of being adequately excreted.

How much sucralose is safe to consume?

According to Schiffman, the European Food Safety Authority sets a toxicological risk limit of 0.15 micrograms per person per day across all genotoxic chemicals. However, the research indicates that a single daily drink sweetened with sucralose contains more sucralose-6-acetate than is considered safe.

And even then, it doesn't take into consideration how much sucralose-6-acetate is created as a byproduct of sucralose consumption. Given the accumulating evidence that sucralose poses serious dangers, it is necessary to review its safety and regulatory status, as per the researcher. Schiffman says, "If nothing else, I advise people to stay away from products that contain sucralose."

READ | Study reveals increased lean muscle mass protects against Alzheimer's disease

 

