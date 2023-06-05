Ankur Warikoo fitness: Here's how intermittent fasting helped him to get 6 pack abs, lose weight

There is nothing on this planet that cannot be accomplished with a little drive, whether it is a professional goal or a weight loss goal. The route to accomplishing each of these goals can be an exciting roller coaster ride. However, the outcomes are always pleasant.

Here's the story of Ankur Warikoo, a regular guy like you and me with big goals. He had everything he had always desired: a job he loved, a profession he had always desired; there was nothing more he could ask for. But his health was the only thing that took a back seat. At 87 kg. He decided enough was enough and embarked on his life-altering journey.

Ankur went from being overweight to developing a finely chiselled body in roughly a year and a half, achieving his aim of having six-pack abs.

On June 5, he shared a series of tweets about his fitness and health.

For the first 32 years of my life, I had abused my body.



Eating junk, eating odd hours, treating my body as a garbage bin.



It unfortunately took a surgery for me to realize how precious the human body is.

I haven't looked back since then.

And I wouldn't have it any other way. — Ankur Warikoo (warikoo) June 5, 2023

1. High protein diet



As a vegetarian, who doesn't like eggs a lot, I realized my diet was high carb-low protein.



I changed the order.



Today, my diet comprises a lot of paneer, nuts, lentils, quinoa, peanut butter, along with a daily dose of whey protein. — Ankur Warikoo (warikoo) June 5, 2023

High Protein Diet

Warikoo, a self-proclaimed vegetarian, was apprehensive to incorporate eggs into his diet. He changed his high carb-low protein diet by including paneer, almonds, lentils, quinoa, peanut butter, and a daily dosage of whey protein.

Intermittent Fasting

For the past eight years, Warokoo has practised intermittent fasting. He changed his 15-hour fast to an 18-hour fast and experienced no loss of energy, hunger pangs, or an unreal light head.