In the recent episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the importance of reducing oil consumption in our daily food items to fight obesity effectively. PM Modi mentioned that cooking oil intake can lead to increased risk of diabetes, heart diseases and hypertension, that can pave the way for further health complications in the future. When we make small tweaks in our diet and lifestyle, it can impact the healthy choices and our overall health. Even using 10 percent less cooking oil can have big impacts, added the PM.

“As mentioned in yesterday’s Mann Ki Baat, I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food. I also request them to nominate 10 people each so that our movement gets bigger,” Narendra Modi wrote on social media X.

Anand Mahindra was one of the 10 people nominated by Narendra Modi on X to carry forward the message and also introduce healthy cooking choices in day-to-day life.

Anand Mahindra further said, “To achieve the mission of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, we not only need a strong economy but a healthy population as well… Making small changes, like using even 10 percent less cooking oil can build up to big contributions; be it to your well-being, to your wallet, or to a healthier world.”

How excessive oil consumption affects health

Cooking oil is an essential part of daily meals, but excessive consumption can be harmful. High oil intake increases bad cholesterol levels, leading to clogged arteries and a higher risk of heart attacks and strokes. It also contributes to weight gain, insulin resistance, and inflammation, increasing the likelihood of diabetes and other chronic illnesses.

