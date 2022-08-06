BEWARE! Brain-eating Amoeba Naegleria Fowleri kills man, can be found in YOUR water heater, swimming pool

Primary amebic meningoencephalitis

A rare infection caused by a one-cell amoeba that is said to feast on the human brain has killed a 36-year-old man in northern Israel. The man had no underlying disease and was diagnosed with primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a fatal brain infection caused by the brain-eating Naegleria Fowleri amoeba. This type of amoeba is found in stagnant water sources. The case was detected by the Poriya Medical Center in Tiberias. What is Naegleria Fowleri? What is amoebic meningoencephalitis?

Primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) is a rare brain infection caused by Naegleria fowleri. It usually results in the death of the host. It is a very rare occurrence that the amoeba is found in humans. This amoeba flourishes in warm freshwater like lakes, rivers, hot springs, industrial discharge, natural water sources, and poorly maintained or unchlorinated swimming pools, and even in water heaters. It doesn't live in the sea.

Amoeba Naegleria is an extremely rare micro-organism. However, it almost always kills. According to US CDC, from 1962 to 2019, only 148 such cases were found in the country. In the last 10 years, 34 infections were found and only three people survived despite treatment.

For it to grow, the temperature must be over 46 degrees Celcius. It can't be seen without a microscope.

Naegleria fowleri infects people by entering the body through the nose. Most of those affected contract the amoeba while swimming. It travels up the nose and destroys the brain tissue.

Symptoms include headache, fever, nausea, stiff neck, loss of balance, seizures, and hallucinations. The disease kills the host within five days of brain-related symptoms.

There is no cure for the infection.

It cannot spread from people to people contact or by drinking contaminated water.