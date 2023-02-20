Search icon
Amla: Here's why certain groups of people should be cautious about eating Indian gooseberry

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is a nutrient-rich fruit that is widely consumed in many parts of the world. While amla is generally considered safe and beneficial for most people, some individuals may want to avoid or limit their consumption of this fruit.

Here are some groups of people who should be cautious about eating amla.

People taking certain medications: Amla may interact with some medications, including blood thinners and medications for diabetes. If you are taking any medications, it is important to speak with your healthcare provider before consuming amla.

Individuals with hypoglycemia: Amla may lower blood sugar levels, which can be problematic for people with hypoglycemia (low blood sugar). If you have hypoglycemia or are at risk for low blood sugar, you should talk to your healthcare provider before consuming amla.

Individuals with amla allergies: While rare, some people may be allergic to amla. If you experience any symptoms of an allergic reaction after consuming amlas, such as hives, difficulty breathing, or swelling, seek medical attention immediately.

Pregnant or breastfeeding women: While amla is generally considered safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women, there is not enough research to determine its safety. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, it is best to talk to your healthcare provider before consuming amla.

It is always a good idea to speak with a healthcare provider or a registered dietitian before making any significant changes to your diet, including adding a new food like amla.

