Amid heatwave, government lists 'danger signs' in people that require immediate medical attention

File photo

Amid the heatwave across the country, the Ministry of Health Saturday issued an advisory for citizens and listed 'danger signs' to observe in adults and children, that require immediate medical attention.

Hot, red and dry skin and core body temperature ≥40°C are some of the 'danger signs' to be observed in adults. While in kids, indicators like decreased urine output and dry oral mucosa were listed.

READ | Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, Delhi government increases dedicated beds in two hospitals

Here’s the complete list of danger signs

In adults

Altered mental sensorium with disorientation, confusion and agitation, irritability, ataxia, seizure or coma

Hot, red and dry skin

Core body temperature >40°C or 104°F

Rapid heartbeat/Rapid, shallow breathing

Decreased urine output

Throbbing headache

Anxiety, Dizziness, fainting and light headedness

Nausea and vomiting

In children

Refusal to feed

Excessive irritability

Dry oral mucosa & absence of tear/sunken eyes

Lethargy/altered sensorium

Muscle weakness or cramps

Seizures

Bleeding from any site

The Centre also suggested some dos for protection against a heatwave that includes staying hydrated, staying indoors drinking sufficient water, using oral rehydration solution (ORS), and eating seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content.

People have also been advised to wear thin, loose, cotton garments in light colours. The advisory further said: "Cover your head: use umbrella, hat, cap, towel, and other traditional headgears during exposure of direct sunlight."

READ | Mumbai Airport to suspend flight services for 6 hours on May 10: Check timings

The government also enlisted people who are at a greater risk of suffering from heat stress or heat-related illness – including infants, young children, pregnant women, people with mental illness, and people working outdoors.