Amid Covid surge in China, take THESE precautionary measures against Coronavirus infection

Coronavirus has so far infected more than seven crore 77 lakh people worldwide, while more than 17 lakh people have died due to this disease. There have been many changes in our lives due to this pandemic. Now scientists or experts from all over the world have given various suggestions regarding how to protect and keep yourself safe from this disease. Although all the suggestions should be of work, it is not necessary. That's why we are going to tell you some measures, which can help you in protecting against coronavirus.

How to protect yourself?

According to the World Health Organization, the most important thing to protect yourself from the coronavirus is to take care of cleanliness around you and wash your hands with soap and water from time to time. Apart from this, you can also use a sanitizer to clean your hands, so that if there are viruses on your hands, they die.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth unnecessarily, because it often happens that we touch any surface without thinking about it, in which case the virus may get stuck on our hands and then if we touch our eyes If we touch our nose or mouth then the chances of the virus entering our body increases.

Do not leave the house if it is not necessary

People are being asked to follow the rules of social distancing. By the way, it is better that you do not go out of the house unnecessarily and if you do go out, then definitely wear a mask, so that you can be protected from coronavirus infection.

Avoid going to crowded places

If you are going out of the house for some important work, then it is necessary that you return home straight after doing your work. During this, avoid going to any crowded place, so that contact with infected people can be avoided and you do not get infected.