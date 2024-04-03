Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Crew, Article 370, Kerala Story, Queen, Mary Kom, this is the highest-opening woman-led Indian film, had a star kid

American healthcare academy extends helping hand: Free training programs, volunteering initiatives for community health

Navrattan Group: Innovating Towards a Greener Tomorrow

Google Search’s ‘more about this page” feature now available in Hindi

Bollywood’s highest paid item girl charges Rs 3 crore a song, more than heroines' full fees; not Nora, Malaika, Katrina

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Crew, Article 370, Kerala Story, Queen, Mary Kom, this is the highest-opening woman-led Indian film, had a star kid

American healthcare academy extends helping hand: Free training programs, volunteering initiatives for community health

Navrattan Group: Innovating Towards a Greener Tomorrow

7 flowering plants to beautify your home

8 Vitamin B rich vegetables to control bad LDL cholesterol

9 must-watch shows to uplift your mood after breakup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Attacks Congress And DMK Over Katchatheevu

Will EC Tally 100% Votes With VVPATs? SC Notice On Lok Sabha Elections Counting Explained

Katchatheevu Controversy: Will India Take Back Its Island From Sri Lanka? BJP Vs Congress

Not Crew, Article 370, Kerala Story, Queen, Mary Kom, this is the highest-opening woman-led Indian film, had a star kid

Bollywood’s highest paid item girl charges Rs 3 crore a song, more than heroines' full fees; not Nora, Malaika, Katrina

This star kid didn't want to do films, hid identity to work in factory, began career with flops, is now pan-India star

HomeHealth

Health

American healthcare academy extends helping hand: Free training programs, volunteering initiatives for community health

The quality and accessibility of such care do not reach all people. Initiatives such as free training programs and volunteering can go a long way to leverage healthcare training opportunities and empower communities.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 02:12 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Healthcare education and training are vital for an efficient healthcare system. The quality and accessibility of such care do not reach all people. Initiatives such as free training programs and volunteering can go a long way to leverage healthcare training opportunities and empower communities. American Healthcare Academy is working on developing such community healthcare programs with the founder, Hunaid Hakam, and his team of directors.

Founders and Directors

The initiation of AHCA in 2009 established healthcare training opportunities in the USA. The organisation is led by Hunaid Hakam, CEO and Founder. The team also includes directors such as Shabnam Karim, Timir D Jaiswal, Anushka Timbadia, Alokita Krishna, Sangeeta Patel, Pallavi Tiwari, and Bhawana Sharma, each contributing their expertise to AHCA's mission.

Educational Qualifications and Background

Hunaid holds a BBA in Management Information Systems and Finance and has studied at the University of Texas Austin before venturing into this industry. His extensive experience includes roles at Deloitte and the University of Texas at Austin, where he developed a passion for education and community service.

Inspiration Behind AHCA

AHCA aims to address the growing demand for accessible healthcare training. Witnessing the difficulty in finding affordable CPR education firsthand, the founders recognized the need for convenient online courses and certifications. This realisation was further strengthened by the founder’s personal experience involving the choking of an infant, highlighting the critical importance of CPR training in saving lives.

Growth Journey

After the inception of AHCA in 2009, the organisation found its initial shape in the form of a website, followed by developing course content, and marketing their offerings despite limited resources and market competition. Over the years, AHCA has certified over 1 million students and served 6000+ corporate customers, achieving year-over-year growth of 25% to 35%.

Looking ahead, the vision of AHCA is to expand its market presence in the USA and venture into the Canadian market. The organisation currently operates in numerous countries, including the USA, Mexico, Latvia, India, the Philippines, Pakistan, and Vietnam. “It's inspiring to see the dedication to addressing healthcare gaps and improving communities worldwide through the introduction of new business verticals in healthcare education,” says Hunaid Hakam. 

AHCA's aims to upskill individuals and promote community health through free training programs and volunteering initiatives, while equipping individuals with life-saving skills and knowledge. The courses are approved by major healthcare boards like AGD (Academy of General Dentistry), AMA (American Medical Association), ANCC (American Nurses Credentialing Center), and ACPE (Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education), while non-healthcare approvals like NASM (National Academy of Sports Medicine), BOCATC (Board of Certification for the Athletic Trainer), MHSA (Mine Safety and Health Administration), etc. This ensures that healthcare professionals and non-healthcare individuals alike receive quality healthcare training. Additionally, AHCA's partnerships with non-profit organisations further their reach.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This star's death led to 'haunted, cursed' film set, superstar replacement had paranormal experiences, set was purified

Crew box office collection day 4: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti's film holds well on first Monday, collects Rs 4.50 crore

Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

IBPS Clerk mains result 2024 DECLARED at ibpsonline.ibps.in; direct link here

Meet woman who started career with just Rs 110, now earns in Rs 16420000, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her business is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement