American healthcare academy extends helping hand: Free training programs, volunteering initiatives for community health

The quality and accessibility of such care do not reach all people. Initiatives such as free training programs and volunteering can go a long way to leverage healthcare training opportunities and empower communities.

Healthcare education and training are vital for an efficient healthcare system. The quality and accessibility of such care do not reach all people. Initiatives such as free training programs and volunteering can go a long way to leverage healthcare training opportunities and empower communities. American Healthcare Academy is working on developing such community healthcare programs with the founder, Hunaid Hakam, and his team of directors.

Founders and Directors

The initiation of AHCA in 2009 established healthcare training opportunities in the USA. The organisation is led by Hunaid Hakam, CEO and Founder. The team also includes directors such as Shabnam Karim, Timir D Jaiswal, Anushka Timbadia, Alokita Krishna, Sangeeta Patel, Pallavi Tiwari, and Bhawana Sharma, each contributing their expertise to AHCA's mission.

Educational Qualifications and Background

Hunaid holds a BBA in Management Information Systems and Finance and has studied at the University of Texas Austin before venturing into this industry. His extensive experience includes roles at Deloitte and the University of Texas at Austin, where he developed a passion for education and community service.

Inspiration Behind AHCA

AHCA aims to address the growing demand for accessible healthcare training. Witnessing the difficulty in finding affordable CPR education firsthand, the founders recognized the need for convenient online courses and certifications. This realisation was further strengthened by the founder’s personal experience involving the choking of an infant, highlighting the critical importance of CPR training in saving lives.

Growth Journey

After the inception of AHCA in 2009, the organisation found its initial shape in the form of a website, followed by developing course content, and marketing their offerings despite limited resources and market competition. Over the years, AHCA has certified over 1 million students and served 6000+ corporate customers, achieving year-over-year growth of 25% to 35%.

Looking ahead, the vision of AHCA is to expand its market presence in the USA and venture into the Canadian market. The organisation currently operates in numerous countries, including the USA, Mexico, Latvia, India, the Philippines, Pakistan, and Vietnam. “It's inspiring to see the dedication to addressing healthcare gaps and improving communities worldwide through the introduction of new business verticals in healthcare education,” says Hunaid Hakam.

AHCA's aims to upskill individuals and promote community health through free training programs and volunteering initiatives, while equipping individuals with life-saving skills and knowledge. The courses are approved by major healthcare boards like AGD (Academy of General Dentistry), AMA (American Medical Association), ANCC (American Nurses Credentialing Center), and ACPE (Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education), while non-healthcare approvals like NASM (National Academy of Sports Medicine), BOCATC (Board of Certification for the Athletic Trainer), MHSA (Mine Safety and Health Administration), etc. This ensures that healthcare professionals and non-healthcare individuals alike receive quality healthcare training. Additionally, AHCA's partnerships with non-profit organisations further their reach.