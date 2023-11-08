Headlines

Mumbai air quality deteriorates, health alert issued in CST area

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get amazing offers on shoe racks

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Grab best deals and offers on power banks

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Four teams compete for last two available spots, check details

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Give your dog a healthy treat with these premium quality dog food

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Bigg Boss 17: Neil-Aishwarya spat at each other, latter says 'shut your mouth'

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

The Role That Changed My Life: Preeti Jhangiani says Mohabbatein gave her that 'defining character' that few actors get

'Chill out': Orry snaps back at troll questioning his sexuality, abusing him in rare social media outburst

'I was so pained and horrified...': When Sanjay Khan refuted allegations of slapping Zeenat Aman, called it 'PR attack'

Health

Health

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Give your dog a healthy treat with these premium quality dog food

Feed your dog a good nutritious and healthy meal. Buy them now at an exclusive price only on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 01:19 PM IST

A good dog food is like giving your pet a tasty and nutritious meal that keeps them happy and healthy. It's a great way to show how much we care about their well-being. Check out the best range of dog food on Amazon and get amazing offers.  

Drools Chicken and Egg Adult Dry Dog Food At Rs 1,791

  • It's made with real chicken as the number one ingredient, which helps maintain lean muscles and keeps your dog in top shape
  •  It's also packed with essential vitamins and minerals to support strong bones and a healthy digestive system
  • The protein-rich formula provides optimum health benefits for your furry friend and the specially designed kibbles help control tartar build-up, keeping their teeth healthy. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Meat Up Meat and Rice Adult Dry Dog Food At Rs 2,089

  • It is packed with amazing benefits for your furry friend
  • It contains Omega 3 and 6 Fatty Acids to promote a healthy skin and coat, Glucosamine for strong joints and bones, and prebiotics and probiotics for a healthy digestion
  • It has antioxidants to support a healthy immune system and let's not forget about the protein and essential minerals that help maintain strong bones and muscles. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Purepet Chicken & Veg Adult Dog Food At Rs 879

  •  This dog food is perfect for maintaining your pet's ideal weight, keeping them active and agile
  • It's a balanced adult dog food that provides all the essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to boost their overall health and vitality and  it's easily digestible and supports a healthy immune system
  • Purepet is an economical diet that can be served as a whole meal, fulfilling all the nutritional needs of your pet.

Buy Now on Amazon

Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis - Chicken & Ancient Grains, Adult Dry Dog Food At Rs 1,263

  • This dog food is packed with optimal protein sourced from real chicken, green peas, and liver hydrolysate
  •  With a robust 26% protein content, it fuels your adult dog's energy levels and supports strong, healthy muscles and the high-quality protein formula helps maintain a healthy weight and overall well-being
  • The inclusion of ancient grains like naked oats and barley makes it easy to digest, ensuring mealtime is a delight for your dog
  • The addition of super herbs like yucca schidigera and carob flour enhances the flavour and supports overall wellness.

Buy Now on Amazon

