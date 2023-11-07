Headlines

Health

Health

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the great deals on hair serums

In this festive season, Explore the incredible deals on hair serums with great benefits and exciting offers only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 02:27 PM IST

Hair serums can be a game-changer for your hair care routine. They provide nourishment, hydration, and protection to your locks, making them look healthier and more vibrant, also they are incredibly versatile and can be used on all hair types and styles. Check out the amazing range of hair serum on Amazon and get great offers. So go ahead and treat your hair to the goodness of a hair serum. Hurry and grab the deal now. 


ThriveCo Hair Growth Serum At Rs 995

  • This hair serum is packed with powerful ingredients like Redensyl, Anagain, and Procapil.
  • It's designed to combat hair loss and promote hair density, giving your locks a new lease on life. To use, simply apply a generous amount using the dropper directly to your scalp, focusing on the areas where you're experiencing hair loss, massage it in with your fingertips and rinse your hands afterward
  •  For best results, use it every night before bed to allow the serum to work its magic while you sleep. 

Worthy Essentials Co. 84-Days Intense Hair Growth Serum At Rs 784

  • This hair serum is formulated with a unique blend of potent ingredients like biotin, keratin, redensyl, aminexil, procapil, and seaweed extracts
  • It's lightweight and non-greasy, so it won't weigh down your hair or leave it feeling oily and you should definitely give it a try before considering a hair transplant 
  • It's clinically proven to increase hair growth and reduce hair loss in just 20 days
  • It's a versatile serum that can address various hair concerns like thinning hair, bald spots, and breakage.

Nourish Mantra Anti-Greying Rice Water Serum At Rs 849

  • It's formulated with potent ingredients like rice water, which is rich in vitamins and minerals that strengthen hair roots and provide nourishment for 100% relief from grey hair
  •  Arcolys is another ingredient that boosts antioxidants in melanocytes and stimulates melanin synthesis, restoring natural hair colour
  •  Fenugreek extracts, rich in protein, help control scalp concerns and promote healthy hair growth
  • To use, apply one dropper twice a day to the roots of dry and clean hair, gently massage it in and use it consistently for three months to see significant results. 

Minimalist Hair Growth Serum At Rs 759

  • This hair serum is a powerhouse with five proven ingredients: Capixyl, Redensyl, Procapil, Anagain, and Baicapil
  •  It starts reducing hair fall by the fourth week and it's safe for both men and women, and you can use it every day without any side effects
  • The serum contains multi-peptides like Acetyl Tetrapeptide-3 and Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1, which increase hair thickness and reduce hair fall
  • It's also infused with saw palmetto extract and sanguisorba officinalis root extract for even better results.

