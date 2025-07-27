Alzheimer’s disease: These 6 common health problems might speed up the condition

Here are some of the often overlooked health problems that can accelerate cognitive decline.

Alzheimer's is a degenerative disease of the brain that gradually reduces memory, judgment and the ability to function. It is the most common cause of dementia, accounting for 60-80% of cases. Every June, Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month is observed to increase people's understanding of Alzheimer's and related dementias, honour those affected, and encourage brain-healthy habits. Here are some of the often overlooked health problems that can accelerate cognitive decline.

1. Hearing loss

Untreated hearing loss can increase cognitive workload and lead to social isolation, both of which are major risk factors for dementia. Regular hearing tests and the use of hearing aids have been linked to improved long-term cognitive function.

2. Type 2 diabetes

High blood sugar can damage the brain's blood vessels and cause inflammation, which can speed up the progression of dementia. Treating diabetes with a combination of a healthy diet, exercise, medication, and constant monitoring can help protect cognitive function.

3. High blood pressure

Persistently high blood pressure can put pressure on the brain's blood vessels, impeding blood flow and increasing the risk of vascular dementia and Alzheimer's. Changes in high blood pressure, especially in middle age, are associated with decreased cognitive decline.

4. Depression

Depression isn't just a mental health problem; it is also a major risk factor for cognitive decline if left untreated. It can cause problems with memory, concentration, and executive functions. Therapy, medications, physical exercise, and social engagement are treatment options that can improve mental health and brain function.

5. Sleep Apnea

This reduces air supply to the brain and interrupts deep sleep, which is important for memory and cognitive function. Diagnosis (usually through a sleep study) and treatment, which may include CPAP therapy or lifestyle changes, can improve sleep quality and cognitive function.

6. Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome

Inflammation, insulin resistance and blood vessel problems caused by obesity can also cause the brain to shrink and reduce thinking ability. Exercise and achieving a healthy weight with diets like the Mediterranean Diet or the MIND Diet improve brain health and reduce the risk of dementia.

Disclaimer: The tips and suggestions in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be considered professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor before making any changes to your diet.

Also read: Diabetes symptoms: 5 signs of high blood sugar visible on your skin