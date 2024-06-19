Twitter
Alka Yagnik diagnosed with rare sensory hearing loss; warning signs to watch out for

Sensory hearing loss, also known as sensorineural hearing loss, is a condition characterized by damage to the inner ear or the auditory nerve, leading to difficulties in hearing sounds clearly.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 06:22 PM IST

Alka Yagnik diagnosed with rare sensory hearing loss; warning signs to watch out for
TRENDING NOW

Popular playback singer Alka Yagnik recently made headlines as she revealed her battle with a rare condition called sensory hearing loss. This revelation not only sheds light on the challenges faced by individuals in the entertainment industry but also underscores the importance of recognizing the warning signs of hearing loss for early intervention and treatment.

Sensory hearing loss, also known as sensorineural hearing loss, is a condition characterized by damage to the inner ear or the auditory nerve, leading to difficulties in hearing sounds clearly. Unlike other forms of hearing loss, sensory hearing loss can be more challenging to detect as it often progresses gradually over time.

Here are some warning signs to watch for:

Difficulty understanding speech: Individuals may find it challenging to understand conversations, especially in noisy environments. They may frequently ask others to repeat themselves or struggle to follow dialogue in crowded settings.

Muffled or distorted sounds: Sounds may appear muffled or distorted, making it difficult to discern words or music clearly. This distortion can affect the enjoyment of music or the ability to hear important auditory cues.

Tinnitus: Many individuals with sensory hearing loss experience tinnitus, a ringing, buzzing, or hissing sound in the ears. Tinnitus can be persistent and may interfere with concentration or sleep patterns.

Increasing volume: Individuals may find themselves consistently increasing the volume on electronic devices such as televisions, radios, or smartphones to compensate for their hearing loss.

Family history: A family history of hearing loss can increase the risk of developing sensory hearing loss. Individuals with a genetic predisposition should be vigilant about monitoring their hearing health.

 

 

 

Advertisement