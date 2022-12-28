Alcoholic Fatty Liver: 5 symptoms you should not ignore

Representational image

Fatty liver is a problem in which too much fat starts accumulating around the liver cells. The liver of a person suffering from this disease does not work properly. Almost 1 out of every 3 people is suffering from a fatty liver problem. Due to fatty liver, there can be many other types of problems in the body like- high cholesterol, diabetes, thyroid etc. Fatty liver is of two types, non-alcoholic and alcoholic. The problem of alcoholic fatty liver can be caused by drinking more alcohol.

Consumption of alcohol has become a part of people's lifestyles today. While the only harm from excess alcohol is harmful. There are such damages which not only affect your liver badly. Rather, it also puts your liver in a state from where it becomes almost impossible to recover. There are many diseases related to the liver which are caused due to excessive consumption of alcohol. Alcoholic fatty liver comes first, second is alcoholic hepatitis.

And the third is alcoholic cirrhosis. All these three diseases related to the liver can be very dangerous for you. Apart from this, inflammation of the liver, which is also called Arnold. This problem can also be caused by alcohol, in such a situation, if you drink more alcohol and your liver has been affected by it or not. This can be easily detected. Actually, there are some initial symptoms of these liver diseases caused by alcohol. By understanding those, you can save the liver from getting worse.

Symptoms of alcoholic fatty liver

It is necessary to recognize the symptoms of alcoholic fatty liver and treat it on time so that it can be treated on time.

Weight loss- If you drink too much alcohol, it definitely affects your appetite. Also, due to this, your weight can also decrease rapidly. If this is happening to you, do not take it lightly. Apart from this, any sudden changes in the body can be related to liver disease.

Nausea and vomiting- If your liver is suffering from alcoholic hepatitis, then initially you may see symptoms like nausea and vomiting. Apart from this, tenderness in the stomach or mild fever can also be symptoms of liver disease.

Loss of appetite- If you consume a lot of alcohol, then it is possible that your appetite has decreased. If this is the case with you, then tell you that it is a symptom of liver disease. Apart from this, due to a lack of appetite, there can be a deficiency of essential nutrients in the body, which can also cause liver cell damage.

Feel tired- If your liver is unhealthy, whether it is due to excessive drinking or any other reason, then the first symptom you will see in the form of fatigue. Weakness and fatigue also indicate the severity of the liver disease. If you are feeling more tired, then it can also be a sign of a complex problem.

Inflammation- When a person consumes excessive amounts of alcohol over a long period of time, it can lead to inflammation of the liver. Liver inflammation is a common symptom of ARLD, which is found in many alcoholics. This later turns into cirrhosis, the most dangerous problem of the liver.