Alcohol that can kill you: From Everclear 190 to Absinthe, 5 strongest hard drinks ever made

Photo: Pexels

We all are aware of the fact that alcohol is injurious to health. And, if a person drinks heavy amounts of alcohol over a long period of time, the way her brain sees and works gets affected. It starts changing the cells present in the brain and also starts making them smaller. Due to this, a person loses his ability to think, learn and remember.

There are many drinks available in the world, which contain a surprising amount of alcohol percentage. Various types of alcoholic drinks are available in the market according to the taste and pocket size of wine lovers. The percentage of alcohol in these varies. For example, beer contains 4-8% and some other types of alcohol have more than 40% alcohol content. In India, in general, drinks of more than 50 percent intensity are not even conceivable. In such a situation, imagine such a vodka or rum drenched in alcohol, whose straight sip can put people's lives in danger.

According to wine experts, not every type of liquor is meant to be consumed directly without adding anything. They can be used to prepare cocktail drinks by mixing them with juices or other non-alcoholic liquids. Only in this way it is possible to get them down from the throat easily. Apart from this, these can also be used for medical purposes.

3 most dangerous alcohol:

Polmos Spirytus Rektyfikowany Vodka: The name of this vodka made in Poland is Polmos Spiritus Rectikovani. It contains 96% alcohol. It is used for medical purposes or as a base spirit for other cocktails or drinks. It is claimed that it is the strongest vodka present in the market. In November 2014, a teenager from Australia, Nicole Bicknell, drank some shots of it at the celebration of her 18th birthday, after which she died.

Everclear 190: Made from corn, this American spirit is 95% alcohol. It is so strong and dangerous that it has been banned in many states of America. Many types of warnings are also printed on its bottle, such as do not drink it neat or keep it away from the flames. According to reports, it has also got a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. Some people even use it as an antibacterial or room spray.

Bacardi 151: Made in the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico, this rum contains 75.5% alcohol. Its bottle has a stainless steel flame arrester cap. It is so flammable that this is done to prevent fire. Wine experts also forbid drinking this rum directly. Molasses is used to make this rum.