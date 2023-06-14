Alaya F attempts 108 surya namaskars; know the benefits this yoga asana

Bollywood actress Alaya F, who frequently shares glimpses of her yoga practise on Instagram, recently shared an another glimpse of her trying to complete 108 surya namaskars, which she has never performed before.

"Had a fun morning with @pujiwoo attempting 108 surya namaskars (for the first time ever!) with no fan, no AC, and lots of hopping and sweating," she said in the description.

She continued, “I was so overconfident at the start, but it was actually so hard. Ashtanga Surya Namaskar A, 108 in 50 minutes.”

Surya Namaskar, also known as Sun Salutation, is a traditional yoga practice that involves a sequence of postures performed in a flowing manner. It is often practiced in the morning to greet the sun and is known for its numerous benefits for the mind, body, and spirit. Here are some of the benefits of doing Surya Namaskar:

Physical fitness: Surya Namaskar is a full-body workout that engages and stretches multiple muscle groups. It helps improve strength, flexibility, and endurance. The flowing movements increase blood circulation, thereby improving overall cardiovascular health.

Weight management: The dynamic nature of Surya Namaskar burns calories and helps in weight management. It stimulates the metabolic rate, aiding in weight loss and maintaining a healthy body composition.

Improved flexibility: Surya Namaskar involves a series of postures that stretch and tone the muscles, making them more flexible over time. Regular practice can improve joint mobility and reduce muscle stiffness.

Increased energy and vitality: The rhythmic breathing combined with the physical movements in Surya Namaskar helps oxygenate the body and invigorate the mind. It is known to boost energy levels and enhance overall vitality.

Stress relief: The combination of deep breathing and synchronized movements has a calming effect on the nervous system. Surya Namaskar helps reduce stress, anxiety, and fatigue, promoting mental relaxation and a sense of well-being.