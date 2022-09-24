Why indoor air pollution is worse than outside air pollution

Indoor air pollution a direct impact on our health.

Not many know that indoor air is more pollutant and harmful than outdoor air. Indoor air pollutant concentrations are 3-100 times higher than outdoor air. It has a direct impact on our health and well-being as a majority of people spend their time indoors.

Poor indoor air quality can contribute to or cause a number of infections, allergies, chronic lung diseases, lung cancer as well as other forms of cancer. Indoor air pollution can also cause dry eyes, headaches, nausea, fatigue, and nasal congestion. The first line of defense against indoor air contamination is finding ways to keep pollutants from contaminating the air in the first place. Children and older people are at a higher risk of health problems from pollutant exposure.

Household products- Household products like paint, room fresheners, perfumes, sprays, etc. consist of toxic VOCs, which are one of the most common air pollutants.

Cooking activities- The cooking and heating of gas by using kerosene, oil, or wood sources releases nitrogen dioxide, carbon dioxide, and other harmful chemicals.

Ventilation- Not having enough vents can decrease the airflow inside the house. Houses located in industrial areas face a lack of air conditioning and humidity due to which there is no proper air circulation.

Smoking cigarettes- Smoking tobacco and cigars inside the house releases harmful chemicals and suffocating smoke particles which remain in the air for a long duration.

Home dusting and cleaning- Micro dust particles are suspended in the air whenever you dust the house or use brooms while cleaning the floor. It can cause allergies and irritation when inhaled.

Furniture: Furniture uses adhesive containing formaldehyde which causes irritation in skin, eyes, nose, and throat EPA has classified formaldehyde as a 'probable human carcinogen."

Incense sticks: Burning of incense sticks increases the concentration of CO and NO in the air which contributes to indoor air pollution.