Air ambulances: Know how they quickly and safely transport organs for transplant

Photo: Pixabay

Technological advances have contributed to the saving of countless lives, including those affected by terminal diseases and life-threatening accidents. Physicians and surgeons are not alone in this effort; ambulance drivers and paramedics also play a role in transporting critically ill patients to medical facilities for treatment. Ambulance drivers and paramedics rush to the scene of an accident or a medical emergency and administer lifesaving care, working in tandem with doctors and nurses.

Air ambulances are used in particular cases, such as organ transplantation, where immediate transportation of a patient is required. Air ambulances offer safe and quick transportation, as well as superior medical facilities and personnel onboard to handle any emergency. They are also the quickest means of transportation, ensuring that organ transit is professionally handled and transplants are finished in top condition. Air ambulances can go almost anywhere in the world, even to places where ground vehicles are unable to go. When an air ambulance is used instead of a land ambulance, data shows that 12 more lives are saved on average every 100 times it is employed.

A medical transfer that uses an aircraft to reach a patient is known as an air ambulance. Air ambulances are frequently used to transfer people who require immediate medical attention, particularly in emergency situations. Fixed-wing aircraft can be used for longer flights, while helicopters are more commonly used for shorter distances. Organ transplants can be sped up with the use of an air ambulance, which can deliver the organ to a remote location or from the donor's location to the hospital where they will be treated. It's time to bring either the organ or the patient to the transplant centre when a donor has been confirmed and all necessary testing has been done.

The ability to transport organs swiftly and in a timely manner is critical for successful transplantation, but the manner in which they are delivered is equally important. It's critical to evaluate how organs are transported within air ambulances and preserved throughout journey in order to carry organs safely and on schedule. Harvested organs are commonly cleansed with a refrigerant because the cooler the organs are, the less oxygen they require to maintain cell health. Cold ischemia storage is the most frequent term for the storage container used in air ambulances.

Various organs, on the other hand, take different amounts of time to degenerate outside of the human body. The sensitivity of an organ determines how long it can be stored outside the human body without degrading; for example, kidneys may be kept outside the body for a long period without deteriorating.

To maximize the viability of an organ for transplantation, it is critical to deliver the organ from its donor site to the transplant hospital as quickly as possible. Green corridors are created by seeking permission from the traffic police to cross high-traffic areas, which helps transport the organ before it reaches its countdown and is of no use.

Air ambulances have a reputation for rapid response time and take-off speeds, allowing them to outpace ground-based transport. Pilots are trained to do whatever is necessary to get patients from point A to point B in the shortest time possible.

Organs and other essential medical supplies are transported by air ambulances over large distances. Air ambulances travel faster than ground ambulances and are not hampered by traffic or other obstacles. Because an organ can only survive for a certain amount of time without oxygen, timely transfer is essential. Air ambulances are agile and fast, capable of travelling hundreds of miles per hour and covering 300 air miles in less than 2 hours in emergency situations.

The author is the founder of Air Rescuers Worldwide Pvt Ltd, a specialised service provider of air ambulance services.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA.)