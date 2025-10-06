Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

AIIMS doctor warns after 45-year-old’s migraine was diagnosed as brain tumour, shares key symptoms

Vijay Deverakonda shares health update after car accident: 'My head hurts but...'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to move SC to allow green firecrackers on Diwali, says, 'Govt will...'

Alia Bhatt opens up about being trolled for losing weight too fast after raha’s birth: I was breastfeeding...'

'He will be 41 by 2027...': Robin Uthappa gives his take on Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as ODI captain

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 5: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor film sees 75% fall on first Monday, earns just Rs...

Drugs, ganja, liquor: MAJOR rave party busted near Hyderabad; 22 minors among dozens detained

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal plans BIG move, considers offering Rs 15080 crore...

Vijay Deverakonda escapes unhurt in minor car accident, visuals of damaged car surface on social media - Watch

‘He needs rest, not questions’: Internet reacts to video of wife confronting husband after 72-hour work marathon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Uttar Pradesh govt's action against rioters and criminals

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Uttar Pradesh govt's action against rioters and crimina

AIIMS doctor warns after 45-year-old’s migraine was diagnosed as brain tumour, shares key symptoms

AIIMS doctor warns after 45-year-old’s migraine was diagnosed as brain tumour, s

Vijay Deverakonda shares health update after car accident: 'My head hurts but...'

Vijay Deverakonda shares health update after car accident

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeHealth

HEALTH

AIIMS doctor warns after 45-year-old’s migraine was diagnosed as brain tumour, shares key symptoms

He advises migraine sufferers to be alert to sudden changes, “If you have a migraine and notice a sudden increase in frequency, or if the character of the pain changes, it could indicate a structural problem in the brain.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 11:30 PM IST

AIIMS doctor warns after 45-year-old’s migraine was diagnosed as brain tumour, shares key symptoms
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Migraines are often mistaken for simple headaches caused by stress, but not all are harmless. Frequent or severe migraines can sometimes signal serious health issues. Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist at AIIMS Delhi, explained in an Instagram post on October 4 that some migraines may be linked to serious conditions like brain tumours.

    Is migraine a sign of something more serious?

    “A 45-year-old man had been suffering from migraines for 20 years, well controlled on medication. He had stopped taking his migraine medicines six months ago and had no headache at that time. However, for the past two months, he has been experiencing constant head pain,” He explains.

    Initially, the patient thought it was a migraine and self-medicated by taking migraine medicines from a pharmacy. “Even after continuously taking the medicine for a month, the headache did not subside,” Dr Chawla said. When the patient came in for consultation, the examination revealed subtle but concerning signs: a slight stutter in his voice and an unsteady gait.

    An MRI revealed the cause: a tumour in the brain. Dr Chawla explains, “We call this a secondary headache. Often, a headache that feels like a migraine is not a migraine but a secondary headache, and it can have multiple causes. It is very important to identify these causes because they can be life-threatening.”

     

     

    When should you worry about your migraine?

    He advises migraine sufferers to be alert to sudden changes, “If you have a migraine and notice a sudden increase in frequency, or if the character of the pain changes, it could indicate a structural problem in the brain. Watch out for warning signs such as severe vomiting with pain, seizures, vision problems, changes in voice, tingling or weakness in a hand or foot, or unsteady gait.”

    “Structural lesions could include a tumour, a mass caused by tuberculosis, neurocysticercosis, or other conditions. In such cases, visit a neurologist and get checked immediately,” Dr Chawla cautions.

    Also read: ‘He needs rest, not questions’: Internet reacts to video of wife confronting husband after 72-hour work marathon

     

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Days after Manchester synagogue attack, Mosque set ablaze in UK with two men inside, police suspects hate crime, doorbell video emerges
    Days after Manchester synagogue attack, Mosque set ablaze in UK with two men..
    Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced for 50 months imprisonment for..., Hip-hop star breaks down, admits getting 'lost in drugs'
    Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced for 50 months imprisonment for..., Hip-hop star bre
    France Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigns hours after unveiling new cabinet, here's why
    France PM Sebastien Lecornu resigns hours after unveiling new cabinet
    Bihar assembly elections 2025: Parties urge ECI to conduct polls after Chhath Puja, say, 'To allow voters...'
    Bihar assembly elections 2025: Parties urge ECI to conduct polls after Chhath
    'End of an era': Rohit Sharma’s 13-year-old '45-77' tweet goes viral after Shubman Gill named ODI captain
    'End of an era': Rohit Sharma’s 13-year-old '45-77' tweet goes viral after Shubm
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
    Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
    Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
    Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
    From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
    From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE