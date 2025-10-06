AIIMS doctor warns after 45-year-old’s migraine was diagnosed as brain tumour, shares key symptoms

He advises migraine sufferers to be alert to sudden changes, “If you have a migraine and notice a sudden increase in frequency, or if the character of the pain changes, it could indicate a structural problem in the brain.

Migraines are often mistaken for simple headaches caused by stress, but not all are harmless. Frequent or severe migraines can sometimes signal serious health issues. Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist at AIIMS Delhi, explained in an Instagram post on October 4 that some migraines may be linked to serious conditions like brain tumours.

Is migraine a sign of something more serious?

“A 45-year-old man had been suffering from migraines for 20 years, well controlled on medication. He had stopped taking his migraine medicines six months ago and had no headache at that time. However, for the past two months, he has been experiencing constant head pain,” He explains.

Initially, the patient thought it was a migraine and self-medicated by taking migraine medicines from a pharmacy. “Even after continuously taking the medicine for a month, the headache did not subside,” Dr Chawla said. When the patient came in for consultation, the examination revealed subtle but concerning signs: a slight stutter in his voice and an unsteady gait.

An MRI revealed the cause: a tumour in the brain. Dr Chawla explains, “We call this a secondary headache. Often, a headache that feels like a migraine is not a migraine but a secondary headache, and it can have multiple causes. It is very important to identify these causes because they can be life-threatening.”

When should you worry about your migraine?

He advises migraine sufferers to be alert to sudden changes, “If you have a migraine and notice a sudden increase in frequency, or if the character of the pain changes, it could indicate a structural problem in the brain. Watch out for warning signs such as severe vomiting with pain, seizures, vision problems, changes in voice, tingling or weakness in a hand or foot, or unsteady gait.”

“Structural lesions could include a tumour, a mass caused by tuberculosis, neurocysticercosis, or other conditions. In such cases, visit a neurologist and get checked immediately,” Dr Chawla cautions.

