Doctors at AIIMS Bhopal successfully removed a parasitic twin from a three-year-old girl's skull and neck in a complex surgery. According to a report by India Today, the girl is recovering well now.

The girl, who hails from Ashoknagar, Bhopal, had a fleshy bulge on the back of her neck since birth. After being admitted to AIIMS, Bhopal's neurosurgery department, MRI and CT scans were performed.

According to India Today report, the scans revealed an incomplete body with a leg and pelvic bones attached to her skull and spine, near the brain stem, a very sensitive area of the brain.

Due to the case's complexity, surgery was planned for April 3 after discussions between Dr. Radha Gupta, Dr. Ankur (Radiology), Dr. Riyaz Ahmed (Pediatric Surgery), and Dr. Ved Prakash (Plastic Surgery).

"This case was related to a parasitic twin, in which an underdeveloped twin fetus was stuck to the skull and neck of a living girl. This incomplete twin child remains stuck to its fully developed twin. This incomplete twin cannot live on its own and is dependent on its twin," Prof Dr Ajay Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS Bhopal, told India Today TV.

What is parasitic twin?

A parasitic twin is a rare form of conjoined twins where one twin doesn't fully develop but remains attached to the other, which continues to grow, often with parts of the underdeveloped twin still connected.

Meanwhile, the surgery was conducted by Dr. Sumit Raj and Dr. Jitendra Shakya, with Dr. Abhishek assisting. The girl is now healthy and recovering.