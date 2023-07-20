After WHO, DCGI issues alert against use of pholcodine-containing cough syrups

Headlines

Ileana D'Cruz’s boyfriend proves to be the perfect partner in this adorable ‘roly poly’ adventure: See fun post

Manipur video shocker: Fake news led to women being paraded naked, raped; victim’s teen brother killed

UNIQLO to open it's first store in Mumbai

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 2.6 lakh crore firm to launch lingerie brand selling products at just Rs 85

Indian passport holders can travel visa-free to 57 countries; check full list here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli's 500th International Match: A Look At His legendary Carrer, Batting Record And More

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: India eye series win in Virat Kohli's 500th match

UNIQLO to open it's first store in Mumbai

10 superfoods to eat when you're sick

10 greatest films of Naseeruddin Shah that you must watch

10 superfoods women should eat in their 30s

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Virat Kohli's 500th International Match: A Look At His legendary Carrer, Batting Record And More

Female politicians furious over Manipur video; Khushbu Sundar demands death penalty for culprits

Manipur Shocker: Opposition attacks BJP for inaction, PM Modi orders no mercy for culprits

Jungkook sings Seven on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, BTS ARMY says 'proud of you'

Vijay Varma says his mother asks him about marriage plans 'on every phone call', reveals how he dodges it | Exclusive

Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra with high security, video goes viral

HomeHealth

Health

After WHO, DCGI issues alert against use of pholcodine-containing cough syrups

WHO warns of anaphylactic risks for those who took pholcodine cough syrups before anesthesia with NMBAs.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 03:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's Drugs Controller General has issued an advisory cautioning doctors, medical professionals, and patients against the use of cough syrups and cold medications containing pholcodine. This move comes in response to an alert raised by the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding the risks of anaphylactic reactions associated with pholcodine-containing products.

According to the WHO's advisory for healthcare professionals and regulatory authorities, individuals who have consumed cough and cold remedies containing pholcodine within the last 12 months and are scheduled for surgical procedures involving general anesthesia with neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) may be at risk of severe allergic reactions.

“The matter was referred to the Subject Expert Committee (Antimicrobial & Antiviral) to seek expert opinion on the safety alert published by WHO on Prior use of pholcodine containing cough syrups and cold remedies and risk of perioperative anaphylactic reactions to NMBAS for any regulatory interventions required on the matter,” said the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Rajeev Raghuvanshi.

The DCGI asked doctors to suggest an alternative to patients for treating their symptoms. “To verify whether the patients scheduled to take general anesthetics (NMBAS) have taken pholcodine containing cough syrups in the previous 12 months and also be aware of anaphylactic reactions in such patients,” he said in the advisory.

Raghuvanshi recommended that consumers or patients should approach the use of pholcodine-containing cough and cold remedies with caution.  “If you have taken Pholcodine-containing cough and cold remedies within the past 12 months and are scheduled for a procedure involving general anesthesia, it is essential to report this information to your healthcare professional prior to the procedure,” he said.

Also read: Gambia cough syrup deaths: S Jaishankar assures probe to Gambian counterpart

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth blessed with a baby boy

Keerthy Suresh to make Bollywood debut in Atlee’s movie alongside Varun Dhawan? Here’s what we know

Creating Instagram reels is now easier than ever, new template features rolled out

Meet India's highest-paid woman who earned Rs 1500 crore salary in 10 years with husband, net worth is...

Mumbai Covid centre scam: Who is IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal, under probe by ED? He has properties worth...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE