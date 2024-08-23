Twitter
Health

After Mpox, health experts warn of 'sloth fever' which spreads through...

International health experts have warned of 'sloth fever', following the surge in Monkeypox cases around the world.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

After Mpox, health experts warn of 'sloth fever' which spreads through...
Representative Image (Photo credit: Pexels.com)
With the surge in Monkeypox cases wreaking havoc through the entire world, international health experts have now warned of 'sloth fever', which spreads through the bites of infected midges and some mosquitoes. 

Sloth fever spreads due to the Oropuche virus, and it is officialy known as Oropouche virus or Oropuche fever. 

It was first discovered in Trinidad and Tobago in 1955 on the Oropouche river, that it has been named after. Latin America and the Caribbean has witnessed the outbreak of the virus. 

Brazil reported first two deaths due to Oropouche Virus 

Brazil has reported first two deaths from the Oropouche virus, raising alarm bells for scientists and healthcare experts. Moreover, there are reports of stillbirths and birth defects from infections during pregnancy.

In July, the Pan American Health Organisation issued a warning against the rising danger of the virus, following the death of two women in Brazil. 

Looking at the historical context, Oropouche virus has been a matter of concern in the United States. 

Countries like Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia and Cuba have reported around 8,000 cases of the Oropouche virus or sloth fever. 

Symptoms of Oropouche virus 

People infected with Oropouche virus might show symptoms including fever, headache, muscle pain, nausea, dizziness, chills, and sensitivity to light. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most people recover within several weeks or months. Though, the disease often recurs days or weeks later. 

According to CDC, merely 5% people or less infected with the virus, display symptoms like meningitis, brain inflammation and bleeding. However, death is rare. 

As per the experts, the vaccine to prevent the spread of the virus has not been discovered yet. However, you can shield yourselves by avoiding mosquito or midge bites, especially if you are travelling abroad. 

Rising cases of Monkeypox

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Monkeypox a global public health emergency. In order to prevent the infection, the WHO has necessiated high levels of awareness, quick identification, and the adoption of preventive measures. Meanwhile, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has released guidelines for managing patients infected with the virus. 

Earlier, cases of Monkeypox was unearthed in India's neighbouring country, Pakistan, which serves as a warning sign for India too. 

 

