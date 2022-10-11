Delhi dengue cases: Know about four after-effects of the vector-borne disease

Dengue after effects | Photo: Representative

With the rise in dengue cases in Delhi, the Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has asked city hospitals to reserve 10-15 per cent of beds for patients of vector-borne diseases. He has also instructed hospitals to ensure that no such patient is denied admission due to a lack of beds.

The city logged 937 dengue cases this year till September-end and 321 more cases were reported in the first five days of October, taking the tally to 1,258, according to a report released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday.

Specially, in the monsoon season, the risk of dengue cases increases with all the waterlogging at different places which facilitates an increased rate of mosquito breeding.

How does dengue transmit?

Dengue is primarily transmitted through the bite of the Aedes mosquito. The patient's platelets begin to drop quickly when they have dengue. The patient's death may also happen if his health is not taken care of in this. Even after you have recovered from dengue, there can be certain after-effects that your body can experience.

Here are all the after-effects of dengue:

1. Hair fall

Many people face the problem of hair loss who have been affected from dengue fever.

2. Joint and muscle pain

Many people also face joint and muscle pain even after recovering from dengue.

3. Vitamin deficiencies

Study finds that people who have been affected by dengue are found to be deficient in vitamin D, B12, E, and any other important micronutrients. Due to this, they have to go one-on-one with multiple face diseases and disorders.

4. Anxiety and depression

According to a study published in the International Journal of Mental Health Systems, a severe change in stress, depression, and anxiety score was seen in people who suffered from dengue fever.

