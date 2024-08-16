Twitter
Health

After COVID, is India at risk after WHO declared Mpox a global health emergency?

Several European countries have raised their alert levels due to a rise in Mpox cases.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 09:35 PM IST

The risk of Mpox outbreak, formerly called monkeypox, is very low in India, according to health ministry officials. This comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the disease a public health emergency due to a rise in cases in Africa.

The last Mpox case in India was reported in March from Kerala, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since 2022 to 30. "The chance of a monkeypox outbreak in India is currently very low, and there is no need to worry," an official told PTI.

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda is set to meet with officials from the health ministry, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday to review the situation and ensure all necessary precautions are in place. The health ministry may also issue advisories to airports and seaports, urging them to stay alert and be prepared to handle any suspected cases according to the current guidelines. These guidelines include isolation and treatment protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

India’s Mpox guidelines, issued in 2022, state that the virus spreads through large respiratory droplets, requiring close contact over a period of time. It can also spread through direct contact with bodily fluids or lesions and through contaminated clothing or linen.

Several European countries have raised their alert levels due to a rise in Mpox cases. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) increased its risk assessment for Mpox from "low" to "moderate" after a new strain was detected in Sweden, marking the first case outside of Africa.

Although global concerns are increasing, the WHO has advised against implementing travel bans. Meanwhile, countries such as China and Pakistan have introduced screening measures for incoming passengers.

 

 

 

