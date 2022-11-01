Add these 5 superfood food in your diet boost your immunity during winters

Photo: Pixabay

The biggest challenge in winter is to protect yourself from the cold and take care of your health. To keep yourself warm in cold weather, it is not enough to wear warm clothes, you also have to include such things in your diet that keep you warm and boost immunity. With the winter, many health-related problems start to occur such as arthritis pain, cold, flu, dry skin, thyroid, increase in hormones. Due to the falling temperature due to winter, our immunity decreases, due to which we become more vulnerable in winter.

Strong immunity protects the body from all kinds of infections in winter. Strong immunity protects against diseases when your body comes in contact with bacteria and viruses. Eating healthy and nutritious food increases immunity. Eating nutritious food keeps you warm and keeps the skin hydrated.

So, here we have got 5 such Indian foods that you can eat to stay healthy in winter.

Gooseberry:

Amla is a winter superfood that is packed with healthy nutrients and vitamins. Amla is the richest source of Vitamin C during the winter months. Amla is one such nutrient that boosts immunity. It contains about 20 times more vitamin C than oranges and is therefore one of the healthiest foods. Amla removes excess toxins from the body. There are various products available in the market like candy, juice, and pickle which you can eat. Eat raw amla every morning on an empty stomach.

Fat grain:

In winter, we like to consume unhealthy and spicy things more. These foods only satisfy our eating habits, they do not provide any healthy nutrients. In winter, include whole grains like maize and millet in your diet. Whole grains are rich in starch, fiber, protein, and iron. They boost your immunity and make your skin healthy. These grains help in reducing weight, quench hunger and increase the level of good cholesterol in the body.

Jaggery:

Winter diet is incomplete without things made from jaggery and jaggery. Jaggery is a healthier alternative to sugar which helps in generating heat in the body. It is also rich in nutrients like iron, magnesium, and potassium. These nutrients and vitamins help dilate blood vessels, generate heat in the body, and cleanse the lungs. Consume jaggery to boost immunity. In winter, you can also eat peanuts and jaggery chikki to increase immunity.

Panjari and Laddus:

Winter is incomplete without healthy foods like Panjari and Laddu. It protects you from colds and boosts your immunity. Consuming laddoos prevent cold and flu and makes your skin smooth and supple. Panjiri made with ghee, wheat flour, nuts, and seeds helps to generate heat in the body. You can also eat groundnut chikki or laddoos made from jaggery and Alvi seeds. All these sweets protect you from cold.

Consume Ghee:

It is a common misconception that ghee or butter increases fat. In fact, the truth is that ghee should be an important part of your daily diet. Ghee is rich in vitamins A, K, and E, Omega-3, and Omega 9 essential fatty acids. It is also a source of healthy fats and butyrate. Pure ghee made from cow's milk generates heat and energy in the body which helps in keeping you warm. Ghee can keep your digestive system, intestine, skin, and hair healthy. You can use ghee and eat it by adding a spoon to your rice or chapati.