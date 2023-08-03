Headlines

Adah Sharma hospitalised: 5 tips to cope with your food allergy, diarrhea

Food allergies can significantly impact one's quality of life, and one of the common and distressing symptoms associated with food allergies is diarrhea.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 08:51 PM IST

Actress Adah Sharma was urgently admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after suffering from a food allergy and severe diarrhea. This unexpected health situation occurred just before the scheduled promotions of her upcoming show 'Commando.' A statement issued by her representatives confirmed that she is currently under observation and receiving medical treatment for the diagnosed conditions.

Food allergies can significantly impact one's quality of life, and one of the common and distressing symptoms associated with food allergies is diarrhea. Diarrhea can be both uncomfortable and potentially dangerous due to dehydration. However, with careful management and lifestyle adjustments, individuals can effectively cope with food allergy-induced diarrhea. In this article, we will explore five essential strategies to help you navigate and manage this challenging condition.

Here's how to cope with food allergy, diarrhea:

Identify and Avoid Trigger Foods:

The first step in coping with food allergy-induced diarrhea is to identify the specific foods causing the allergic reaction. Keep a food diary to record your meals and track any subsequent diarrhea episodes. Look for patterns and correlations between certain foods and the symptoms. Once you pinpoint the trigger foods, eliminate them from your diet completely. Common allergens include nuts, dairy, eggs, shellfish, soy, and gluten. Consulting with an allergist can also help you determine your specific food triggers through allergy testing.

Read Labels and Cross-Contamination:

Vigilance in reading food labels is crucial for individuals with food allergies. Manufacturers often include hidden allergens in their products, making it necessary to carefully inspect ingredient lists for potential risks. Additionally, be cautious of cross-contamination in food preparation areas, as even trace amounts of allergens can trigger diarrhea. Consider preparing homemade meals whenever possible to have better control over the ingredients and reduce the risk of contamination.

Adopt a Balanced and Allergy-Friendly Diet:

Removing trigger foods from your diet may lead to nutritional imbalances. To ensure you receive all the essential nutrients, focus on a well-rounded, allergy-friendly diet. Incorporate a variety of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and gluten-free grains. Consider consulting a registered dietitian specializing in food allergies to create a personalized meal plan that meets your dietary needs while avoiding allergens. Also, supplement your diet with vitamins and minerals as needed to prevent any deficiencies.

Stay Hydrated and Monitor Symptoms:

Dehydration is a significant concern for individuals experiencing diarrhea. Make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day to replenish lost fluids. Additionally, you can include electrolyte-rich beverages or oral rehydration solutions to restore the body's electrolyte balance. Monitor your symptoms closely, and seek medical attention if you notice persistent or severe diarrhea. Your healthcare provider may recommend anti-diarrheal medications or other interventions to manage the symptoms effectively.

Also read: Is drinking water before, during and after meals good or bad?

 

 

 

 

 

 

