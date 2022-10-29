Acidity: Home remedies to cure gastric issues naturally

File photo

Acidity has become a common problem for people these days. Many people today are struggling with acidity issues as a result of unhealthy lifestyle choices and diets.

However, taking medication on a regular basis will not solve the issue. Some lifestyle changes are also necessary for getting rid of acidity.

Some remedies right out of your kitchen are amazing for acidity, which not only gives quick relief but also makes digestion good.

Home remedies to prevent acidity naturally

Maintaining bodily fluids is critically dependent on eating sensibly and at the appropriate times. Acidity results from skipping breakfast and experiencing prolonged hunger. The greatest approach to start the day is by eating breakfast, which also controls indigestion. You become healthier as a result.

Many people enjoy eating fried food, yet it has various health hazards. To avoid indigestion and acidity, consumers should choose roasted or boiled food instead.

Many people have a tendency to consume more than they actually need. Doing so takes time to digest food and leads to acidity. Additionally, eating more can result in a lot more bodily issues. It's always better to eat small portions at regular intervals.

Your first step to improving digestion may be to start a yoga adventure. You can manage and even get rid of acidity with yoga practises and dietary adjustments, lowering the digestive system's operation and reducing stress levels, which are the root of many illnesses.

Acidity is formed in the stomach due to prolonged sitting. This habit is more frequently seen in people who lead a sedentary lifestyle. Sitting in one place does not let the food to digest which results in the over-secretion of digestive juices in the stomach. Therefore, moving around after sitting at a place for 30-40 minutes is absolutely necessary.

Quick tips to prevent acidity

1. Mix one teaspoon carom seeds powder and one teaspoon dry ginger powder. Add a pinch of black salt to it. Taking one spoon of this mixture with a cup of warm water provides relief in acidity, flatulence, colic, indigestion and loose motions.

2. Celery seeds are good for the stomach. A mixture of carom seeds, dry ginger and black salt gives relief in gas, flatulence and indigestion.

3. Celery is a natural home remedy to get relief from stomach acidity. Soak 3 spoons of carom seeds in lemon juice. Dry it and mix black salt in it. To avoid the problem of gas, eat one teaspoon of the mixture twice a day.

4. Taking a spoonful of carom seeds with a little black salt gets rid of gas or gastritis. Ajwain seeds are rich in thymol which helps in secreting gastric juice. This helps in digestion.

5. Boil 3 to 4 spoons of carom seeds in half a liter of water. Keep boiling it till it reduces to half. Filter the mixture and drink the water. It is beneficial in the problem of gastritis.

6. In case of acidity, flatulence and dyspepsia, it is advised to take one spoon of carom seeds with lukewarm water for 7 to 10 days. Ajwain seeds act as antacids.

7. Ajwain is rich in anti-acidic properties. For this, boil ajwain in water. Filter the mixture and drink it to reduce acidity and indigestion. Consuming a mixture of ajwain, cumin and ginger powder can also cure the problem of acid reflux.