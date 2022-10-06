Search icon
Abdominal pain, jaundice: Know what are the early warning signs of fatty liver disease

Fatty liver disease is a common cause of disease is obesity. Extra fat in your body from weight gain accumulates in your liver, causing it to swell

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 04:17 PM IST

Fatty liver disease is an increasingly common condition that currently affects a third of the population of world. The most common cause of the disease is obesity. Extra fat in your body from weight gain accumulates in your liver, causing it to swell. Eventually, the cells in your liver will be so overburdened that they die. New cells grow to replace them, but those cells also contain fat. As liver cells continue to die off and regrow rapidly, it causes scarring of the tissue surrounding the organ.

Here we have discussed Fatty liver disease warning signs.

1. Abdominal pain: Initially you may experience generalised symptoms like Abdominal pain and loss of appetite. The pain is commonly felt in the upper right side of the abdomen.

2. Fluid accumulation: Fluid accumulation in the abdomen is called ascites. This accumulation of fluid is also responsible for abdominal pain, fullness, nausea, bloating and sometimes difficulty in breathing.

3. Muscle wasting: Muscle wasting is one of the major complications of end-stage liver disease. It is found in approximately 40% of patients with cirrhosis.

4. Jaundice: It is a condition that causes your skin and the whites of your eyes to turn yellow. This is due to altered liver function and excess accumulation of bilirubin under the skin.

5. Hepatic encephalopathy: When the liver doesn't work properly, toxins build up in the blood. These toxins can travel to the brain and affect brain function. People with hepatic encephalopathy may seem confused and irritated. Additionally, there can be Balance problems and altered personality.

