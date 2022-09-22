Abdominal distention: all you need to know about its causes, symptoms and treatments

Abdominal distention

Abdominal distention is the outward expansion of the abdomen beyond the normal girth of the stomach and waist, in other words, abdominal distention is a visible or actual increase in abdominal size. Abdominal distention is not a disease in itself but rather a symptom or indicator gran underlying disease or dysfunction in the body. The distention may be caused by gas or fluid collection that causes an outward expansion of the stomach and waist beyond normal proportion. A swollen abdomen is often uncomfortable and even painful.

Causes

Excessive eating

Air swallowing

Constipation

Diabetes

Heart failure

Antidepressants

Ovarian cancer

Lactose intolerance

Food allergy

Symptoms

Nausea

Vomiting

Fever

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Shortness of breath

Diagnosis and treatment

The doctor starts the evaluation by taking a complete medical history looking for any, previous conditions, and performing a thorough physical examination The physical examination is done by percussing the stomach. The patient may also be., questioned about the diet, existing allergies, and medications.

Further investigation can be done by taking blood tests, liver function tests, urinalysis, and kidney function.

Treatment option

The treatment plan may be determined by the patient's age and other coexisting diseases. Abdominal distention caused by irritable bowel syndrome may only require diet and lifestyle changes to help manage the condition, which may reduce symptoms Getting more exercise to keep the digestive tract working more efficiently.