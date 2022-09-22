Search icon
Abdominal distention: all you need to know about its causes, symptoms and treatments

Abdominal distention is not a disease in itself but rather a symptom or indicator gran underlying disease or dysfunction in the body.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

Abdominal distention

Abdominal distention is the outward expansion of the abdomen beyond the normal girth of the stomach and waist, in other words, abdominal distention is a visible or actual increase in abdominal size. Abdominal distention is not a disease in itself but rather a symptom or indicator gran underlying disease or dysfunction in the body. The distention may be caused by gas or fluid collection that causes an outward expansion of the stomach and waist beyond normal proportion. A swollen abdomen is often uncomfortable and even painful.  

Causes

  • Excessive eating
  • Air swallowing 
  • Constipation
  • Diabetes
  • Heart failure
  • Antidepressants
  • Ovarian cancer
  • Lactose intolerance
  • Food allergy

Symptoms

  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Fever
  • Diarrhea
  • Abdominal pain
  • Shortness of breath

Diagnosis and treatment 

The doctor starts the evaluation by taking a complete medical history looking for any, previous conditions, and performing a thorough physical examination The physical examination is done by percussing the stomach. The patient may also be., questioned about the diet, existing allergies, and medications. 
Further investigation can be done by taking blood tests, liver function tests, urinalysis, and kidney function. 

Treatment option

The treatment plan may be determined by the patient's age and other coexisting diseases. Abdominal distention caused by irritable bowel syndrome may only require diet and lifestyle changes to help manage the condition, which may reduce symptoms Getting more exercise to keep the digestive tract working more efficiently.

  • Eating smaller meals and eating at a slower pace.
  • Avoid consuming carbonated beverages.
  • Medications may be required in the case of inflammatory bowel disease to help reduce inflammation.
  • If the condition is due to excess fluid assumption within the body, a diuretic may be recommended by the doctor. 
  • This will help reduce swelling and relieve symptoms Individuals with lactose intolerance are advised to avoid dairy products and maintain a low-fiber diet.
