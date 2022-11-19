8 surprising health benefits of cranberries

Benefits of cranberry

Apple, Banana, Orange, Pomegranate, Papaya – these are some of the fruits that you eat in every season and we all know about the benefits of eating them. But we are telling you about those exotic fruits which few people know but due to their medicinal properties, they are beneficial for health in many ways. Cranberry is one such fruit. Cranberries, this tiny yet tasty red-coloured fruit, are a powerhouse of nutrients. You must have drank cranberry juice and maybe even eaten sauce, but now the time has come to include cranberry as a fruit in your daily diet.

Here are the benefits of eating this cranberry.

Urinary: Cranberries are considered beneficial in curing UTIs i.e. urinary tract infections and women have been using them for years. It has also been proved in many types of research that have been done so far that eating cranberries every day or drinking their juice can cure the problem of urine infection.

Cancer: It has also been proved in research that the phytochemicals present in cranberries prevent tumor or cancer cells from growing, which can prevent diseases like breast cancer, colon cancer, and lung cancer from growing.

Healthy intestines: Cranberries help in increasing the good bacteria present in the gut and removing the harmful bacteria. It is necessary to maintain the balance of gut bacteria present in the body so that the beneficial compounds present in the food can be extracted and transported to the body and stomach upset can be avoided.

Kidney stones: Along with quinic acid, many other nutrients are also found in cranberries, which prevent the problem of kidney stones. Along with this, it also helps in detoxing the kidney so that the kidney can be cleaned properly.

Cardiovascular diseases: Polyphenols are also found in cranberries and this is one such element that helps in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. In a study conducted in 2019, it has been proved that if cranberries are included in the diet, then the risk of heart-related diseases reduces significantly.

Bad cholesterol: Consuming cranberries also reduces the BMI of the body, which increases the level of good cholesterol in the body and helps in reducing bad cholesterol. Along with this, the level of blood sugar also remains under control.

Inflammation: Inflammation is the main cause of many diseases. Cancer, Arthritis, and Diabetes are all caused due to inflammation in the body. In such a situation, eating anti-inflammatory food helps in reducing inflammation and cranberry is one such food in which polyphenolic compound is found which helps in preventing many diseases including cancer and heart disease.

Toxins: Cranberries are also rich in antioxidants and thus help in flushing out toxins from the body. At the same time fat also gets reduced which helps in weight loss. Also, there is a lot of fiber in cranberries, so after eating them, you feel full for a long time and you do not feel hungry.