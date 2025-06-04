Here is a list of seven food items that shouldn't be consumed with milk.

Milk is packed with nutrients like calcium, protein, vitamin A, B6, D, magnesium, and phosphorus, making it absolutely essential for a day-to-day diet. Some enjoy milk for breakfast while others prefer it before bedtime. But did you know that drinking milk isn't something that should be consumed with every kind of food? Yes, you heard it right, consuming milk with every other food can disturb your digestive system nd affect nutrient absorption abilities in your body, leading to a long-term problem.

Here is a list of seven such food items that shouldn't be consumed with milk:

1. Curd: According to Ayurveda, curd should never be consumed with milk, nor should curd be consumed after drinking milk. Mixing curd and milk can upset the stomach.

2. Citrus fruits: Consuming sour fruits with milk should also be avoided. If you consume milk and sour fruits together, it can cause stomach pain and vomiting.

3. Jaggery: Many people add jaggery to milk for sweetness. There is no doubt that jaggery is very beneficial for health, but according to Ayurveda, consuming milk and jaggery together is considered harmful as it can cause severe stomach pain.

4. Fish: Fish is considered very beneficial for health. However, you should always avoid consuming it with milk. This can cause digestion-related problems like stomach pain and food poisoning, etc. Not only this, you may also have to face skin-related problems.

5. Spicy food: If you often consume spicy food with milk, then it may increase the risk of acid reflux as well as indigestion.

6. Salted snacks: Avoid drinking milk with salted snacks like chips, as it can disrupt the electrolyte balance in the body.

7. Protein-rich things: Milk already contains protein, and mixing it with other protein-rich foods can suddenly increase the load on your digestive system, leading to digestive problems later.

