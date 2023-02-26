6 worst food combinations that should not be mixed with milk

Representational image

Milk rich in the properties of calcium, iodine, potassium, phosphorus and vitamin D is very beneficial for our body. We are all aware of the benefits of consuming it. But at the time of consuming anything, we should keep many things in mind. Many times we consume things in the wrong combination, which has harmful effects on our body and health. Something similar is with milk as well. There are many such things, which should not be consumed even by mistake before drinking milk. So without delay, let us know about these things in detail…

Foods items to avoid eating with milk:

Eating sour things

Citrus fruits containing citric acid should not be consumed before or after drinking milk. By doing this, you may have to face many problems related to health, in which abdominal pain, and skin problems are the main ones.

Fish consumption

Milk should not be consumed before or after eating fish even by mistake. Special attention should be paid to this matter. By doing this, the digestion process of the stomach gets spoiled and many types of problems can be faced. A gap of 2 hours between drinking milk and eating fish is very important.

Intake of pulses

There are many types of lentils, which should not be consumed with milk at all. By doing this, you may have to face many problems related to your stomach and health. Especially milk should not be taken with urad dal.

Consumption of yogurt

Many people think that if curd made from milk is consumed with milk then there will be no harm. But it is not like that at all. Curd and milk should never be consumed together.

Sesame and salt

Sesame and salt are used in many types of foods. But they should not be consumed with milk at all. This can have harmful effects on the body.