6 lifestyle changes to reverse and manage prediabetes

Prediabetes is a serious condition that requires immediate attention and action. Fortunately, through proactive lifestyle changes, you can take control of your health and potentially reverse prediabetes.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 06:22 PM IST

One of the most crucial lifestyle changes for managing prediabetes is adopting a balanced and healthy diet. Focus on whole foods, such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats. Avoid or limit processed foods, sugary snacks, and drinks with high sugar content. Embrace portion control to help manage your calorie intake and stabilize blood sugar levels. Additionally, spread your meals evenly throughout the day to prevent blood sugar spikes and crashes.

Regular Physical Activity

Engaging in regular physical activity is vital for managing prediabetes. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise per week. Activities like brisk walking, jogging, cycling, swimming, or dancing are excellent choices. Regular exercise helps your body use insulin more efficiently, reducing insulin resistance, and controlling blood sugar levels.

Weight Management

Maintaining a healthy weight is a critical factor in reversing prediabetes. If you are overweight or obese, even a modest weight loss of 5-10% of your total body weight can significantly improve your blood sugar levels. Combining a balanced diet with regular physical activity will aid in achieving and sustaining a healthy weight, reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Stress Reduction

Chronic stress can adversely affect blood sugar levels and worsen insulin resistance. Implement stress-reduction techniques such as meditation, yoga, deep breathing exercises, or spending time in nature. Engaging in activities that bring joy and relaxation can help manage stress and contribute to better glycemic control.

Quality Sleep

Adequate sleep is vital for overall health, including blood sugar regulation. Poor sleep patterns and insufficient sleep have been linked to an increased risk of developing prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night and establish a regular sleep schedule to optimize your body's internal clock.

Regular Medical Check-ups

Routine medical check-ups are essential for monitoring your prediabetes and overall health. Regularly monitoring your blood sugar levels, blood pressure, cholesterol, and other relevant indicators allows early detection of any changes and enables your healthcare provider to adjust your management plan accordingly.

