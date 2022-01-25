Early findings from a new post Covid research in the European country of Sweden suggests that infection in the first may have left a lasting impairment in nearly half of the cases. The research suggests long-term and even permanent changes to people’s sense of smell.

The symptom was widely attached with the first wave, where patients suddenly realized they had lost their ability to smell everyday things or different odours are not smelling how they should. While the sense of smell came back for some soon, for others it took and while, and yet for some others, it never went back to pre-Covid normal.

Researchers at Karolinska Institute in the Swedish capital Stockholm took a sample size of 100 Covid-19 cases from the first wave that the country saw back in spring 2020. As per the preliminary findings, around half of the respondents reported a distorted sense of smell, while one-third said their ability to detect smells has reduced. 4 percent said they had suffered a complete loss of smelling ability. A UK daily reported that most respondents only became aware of the harm to their smelling capabilities after joining the study.

The scientists at the Swedish Institute then performed similar tests on a control group containing individuals who had returned negative tests for Covid-19 antibodies, an indication that they hadn’t caught the virus. A fifth in this control group return similar responses of smell distortions, suggesting a prevalence of smell-related issues since pre-pandemic times.

In their conclusion, that is not peer-reviewed till not and is in preprint, the researchers suggest that 65% who recovered from Covid infection were observed to have smell distortions, reduced ability or loss of sense of smell, around 18 months after having been infected. In those without Covid-19, the figure was 20%. The researchers added that the amount of time since the “initial insult” to the system responsible for sense of smell, could mean that the effects may be permanent.