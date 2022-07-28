5 ways to improve your liver health including what to eat

Image: Pixabay

Fatty liver has probably become as common as diabetes and hypertension. A good part of the younger generation is prone to the liver disease. Blame it on different lifestyle choices or oily food, but this problem is spreading like a silent pandemic. However, you still have time to take care of your liver, provided you start immediately.

Here's what you can do for a healthier liver:

--Avoid carbs that are refined and have long term impact on liver such as processed and packaged market products. Occasional hunger pangs can be satiated by burgers and doughnuts, but they can never be a constant part of your food.

--Cut on your drinking, especially if it is a longtime habit. You also need to distance yourself from social drinking. Excessive drinking can harm your liver before you know it.

--Good fat is also a great protector. You can include green vegetables, seeds and fish in your diet to keep your liver in a good shape.

--Stay away from herbal care products targetting liver health. These products might not have the kind of desired results they promise. Even if you decide to go for them, always consult your doctor beforehand.

--Maintain a good BMI because extra fat is also a reason for damaged liver in the longer run. An active life and controlled weight are anyway beneficial in cutting risk of many diseases.

READ | Here are some natural ways to keep your skin healthy this monsoon season