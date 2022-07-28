Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

5 ways to improve your liver health including what to eat

Some liver issues can simply be managed by eating right and managing an active lifestyle.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 12:12 PM IST

5 ways to improve your liver health including what to eat
Image: Pixabay

Fatty liver has probably become as common as diabetes and hypertension. A good part of the younger generation is prone to the liver disease. Blame it on different lifestyle choices or oily food, but this problem is spreading like a silent pandemic. However, you still have time to take care of your liver, provided you start immediately.

Here's what you can do for a healthier liver:

--Avoid carbs that are refined and have long term impact on liver such as processed and packaged market products. Occasional hunger pangs can be satiated by burgers and doughnuts, but they can never be a constant part of your food.

--Cut on your drinking, especially if it is a longtime habit. You also need to distance yourself from social drinking. Excessive drinking can harm your liver before you know it.

--Good fat is also a great protector. You can include green vegetables, seeds and fish in your diet to keep your liver in a good shape.

--Stay away from herbal care products targetting liver health. These products might not have the kind of desired results they promise. Even if you decide to go for them, always consult your doctor beforehand.

--Maintain a good BMI because extra fat is also a reason for damaged liver in the longer run. An active life and controlled weight are anyway beneficial in cutting risk of many diseases.

READ | Here are some natural ways to keep your skin healthy this monsoon season

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: 16 cases of swine flu found in Nagpur amid surge in infections
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.