Nivedita Bhattacharya reacts to The Vaccine War's failure, says audience considered film to be politically influenced

Health

5 ways to cope with depression during holiday season

Here are five strategies to cope with depression during the holiday season.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 08:49 PM IST

The holiday season is often portrayed as a time of joy, togetherness, and celebration. However, for many individuals, it can be a challenging period, especially for those dealing with depression. The pressures of social gatherings, financial strains, and a sense of loneliness can exacerbate depressive symptoms. To help you navigate this difficult time, here are five strategies to cope with depression during the holiday season.

Reach out for support:

One of the most important steps in coping with depression during the holidays is to reach out for support. Share your feelings with trusted friends or family members who can provide emotional support and a listening ear. Additionally, consider seeking professional help if you are not already doing so. A therapist or counselor can offer valuable guidance and coping strategies tailored to your specific needs.

Set realistic expectations:

The pressure to create the perfect holiday experience can contribute to depressive feelings. Remember that it's okay to scale back on your holiday plans and set realistic expectations for yourself. You don't have to host extravagant parties or exchange expensive gifts to enjoy the season. Focus on what truly matters: spending quality time with loved ones.

Practice self-care:

Taking care of your physical and emotional well-being is crucial during the holiday season. Ensure you are getting enough sleep, eating nourishing foods, and engaging in regular exercise. Prioritize self-care activities that bring you comfort and relaxation, such as reading a book, taking long baths, or practicing mindfulness meditation.

Create a support system:

If you find yourself feeling isolated during the holidays, consider reaching out to support groups or online communities. These platforms provide a space where you can connect with others who are also dealing with depression or loneliness. Sharing your experiences and finding people who can relate can be a source of solace and understanding.

Establish boundaries:

Setting boundaries is essential for protecting your mental health during the holidays. You have the right to decline invitations or to limit your participation in events that you find overwhelming or triggering. Be honest with yourself about what you can handle and communicate your needs to others. People who care about your well-being will respect your boundaries.

