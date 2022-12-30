5 Warning signs your fatty liver condition may be worsening

Picture: Pixabay

A fatty liver is a condition in which excess fat builds up in the liver cells, leading to inflammation and scarring. While a fatty liver can often be reversible with lifestyle changes, it's important to be aware of the potential warning signs that your condition may be worsening. Here are a few things to watch out for:

Weight gain: If you're gaining weight and have a fatty liver, it's important to address this as soon as possible. Excess weight can contribute to the development of a fatty liver and can also worsen the condition.

Increased abdominal fat: If you notice that you're carrying more fat around your waist, this could be a sign that your liver is becoming more fatty.

Elevated liver enzymes: If your liver enzymes are consistently elevated on blood tests, this could be a sign that your liver is inflamed or damaged.

Fatigue: If you're feeling more tired than usual, it could be a sign that your liver is not functioning optimally.

Nausea and vomiting: If you're experiencing these symptoms, it could be a sign that your liver is not able to process toxins effectively.

Yellowing of the skin or whites of the eyes: This condition, called jaundice, can occur when the liver is not functioning properly and can be a sign of worsening liver damage.

If you're experiencing any of these symptoms and have a fatty liver, it's important to speak with your healthcare provider. They can help you determine the underlying cause and recommend a treatment plan to help improve your liver health. This may include lifestyle changes such as weight loss, a healthy diet, and regular exercise, as well as medications or other interventions. By addressing these warning signs, you can help prevent further damage to your liver and improve your overall health.