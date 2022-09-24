Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

5 warning signs and symptoms of liver disease

Liver disease: The liver is the second largest and one of the most complex organs in the body.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 10:55 AM IST

5 warning signs and symptoms of liver disease
File photo

The human liver is an amazing organ as it contributes significantly to your overall health. The liver performs a number of functions, including producing bile, converting nutrients from your diet, eliminating toxins from your blood, breaking down fats, alcohol, and drugs, regulating blood sugar and hormone levels, and storing iron, among others.  

Liver disease: Warning signs of dying liver:

Nausea or Vomiting- Human liver can eliminate toxic substances. Because of this, frequent nausea and vomiting are warning signs of liver disease and should not be ignored.

Dark-colored urine- Your urine’s color talks a lot about your health. Dark-colored urine indicates dehydration and can also mean the presence of harmful substances in the body.

Jaundice: One of the basic signs of liver disease is Jaundice. Jaundice means yellowing of eyes and urine. It occurs as a result of the liver cells being destroyed, which increases the amount of bilirubin released into the blood and elevates it as indicated by certain blood tests.

Itchy skin- High level of bile salt can cause itching in the skin which can be an early sign of liver disease.

Fatigue- Unnecessary tiredness is one of the most common and early signs of liver failure. Sometimes, there are other reasons as well but if this condition stays longer then consult a doctor.

Blood in vomiting- Chronic liver disease symptoms are a surefire indicator of deteriorating liver health. If you're going through any of these symptoms, you need to see a doctor right away.

Since some liver conditions can progress without symptoms, having annual physicals in addition to the usual physical blood testing might help you and your doctor remain ahead of the game. A balanced diet, regular exercise, and other healthy lifestyle choices including reducing alcohol use can also help with prevention or management.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Apply for 701 Forest Guard posts at upsssc.gov.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.