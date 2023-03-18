5 tips to keep seasonal flu at bay amid rise of influenza cases

These days, Coronavirus and Influenza virus 'H3N2 virus' together have created panic in India. Where Corona has once again knocked in a new form, the cases of the H3N2 virus are also increasing rapidly now. Active cases of corona have crossed 5000 in the country, while from January 2 to March 5, 451 cases of H3N2 have been reported.

New cases of corona virus have increased in many states of the country including Maharashtra and Gujarat in the past, due to which a new sub-variant of XBB variant is believed to be XBB 1.16 (XBB 1.16). Although there has been no death due to corona recently, there are also reports of death of many people due to H3N2 virus.

Symptoms of Covid and H3N2 virus

The symptoms of Covid and H3N2 virus are almost the same. Symptoms such as headache, muscle pain, fatigue, sore throat, runny nose, cough, fever, phlegm in the throat, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing have been observed in the cases reported so far. This is the reason why patients are confused about the symptoms of both these viruses. Obviously understanding the symptoms can help in better diagnosis and treatment.

H3N2 virus whooping cough deadly

Corona cough can be mild or severe, which can be cured with time. On the other hand, cough caused by H3N2 virus can bother for a whole month, and it is so strong that it causes headache and chest pain and some patients even get fractured ribs.

Fever can last for a week

Corona fever increases and decreases and can bother you for at least a few days. H3N2 causes a high fever, which can last for four to eight days, accompanied by a severe cough.

Change in voice indicating H3N2

The doctor believes that there may be a change in your voice after being hit by the H3N2 virus, which may be due to a throat infection. Here in Kovid-19, the symptoms start with fever or stuffy nose.

Shortness of breath is a major symptom of corona

The doctor explained that fever, chills, cough and cold are common in both while shortness of breath can be experienced more in case of covid than influenza.

Fatigue symptoms of corona virus

Muscle pain is common in both, while fatigue is more common in Covid. Sneezing, sore throat, loss of smell are seen in both viral infections. Earache, nausea, diarrhea are common symptoms of both COVID and H3N2 influenza.

What to do to avoid seasonal flu amid the rise of Covid and H3N2 virus?

Both these infections spread through respiratory droplets, so take care of cleanliness.

Avoid going to crowded places

Always wear a mask

Wash hands with soap and water, use hand sanitizer

Stay away from infected people and isolate patients

Avoid going out if you have any symptoms

Maintain good air circulation inside the house

Take a healthy diet and drink plenty of water

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. It cannot be a substitute for any medicine or treatment in any way. Always consult your doctor for more details.