5 tips on how to increase male fertility

Photo: Pixabay

You will be surprised to know that more than 15 per cent of couples around the world are victims of infertility. In 20 to 30 per cent of these cases of infertility, problems related to fertility are being seen in men. Due to smoking, drinking alcohol, and taking many types of medicines, there is a decrease in sperm count in men, which is the biggest reason for infertility.

Ways to improve male fertility

Infertility is such a problem that it is not always possible to treat it. But along with making changes in lifestyle and diet, there are many natural ways with the help of which fertility and sperm count can be increased in men.

1. Exercise- Regular exercise or workout increases the level of testosterone in men. It has also been proved in many studies that the semen quality of men who exercise is better than men who do not exercise. But also avoid exercising too much.

2. Don't stress- Stress of any kind not only reduces your sexual satisfaction but also harms fertility. The stress hormone cortisol has a negative effect on testosterone. Therefore, to reduce their stress level, men should do yoga and meditation, and spend time with friends.

3. Consume Ashwagandha- In a study conducted in 2013, 46 men with low sperm count were given 675 mg of Ashwagandha daily for 90 days, after which there was a 167 percent increase in the sperm count of these men. Ashwagandha has also been used in Indian traditional medicine for centuries to treat sexual problems.

4. Diet rich in Vitamin C- Vitamin C not only strengthens immunity but also helps in improving fertility. Semen quality is also improved by consuming vitamin C supplements. Citrus fruits like orange, amla, kiwi, lemon, strawberry, broccoli, sprouts, etc. are a source of vitamin C and must include in your diet.

5. Vitamin D- Vitamin D is necessary for the fertility of both men and women. This is also a nutrient that can increase testosterone levels. Men who are deficient in vitamin D also have low levels of testosterone in their bodies.